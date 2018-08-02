Global Pregnancy Detection Kits Market Analysis, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2018-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 5.9% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Pregnancy Detection Kits Market - Segmented by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pregnancy detection kits market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Unplanned pregnancy rate in the US is significantly higher than in any other developed country. According to a report from the Guttmacher Institute in the US, it is estimated that 52% of unintended pregnancies result from couples not using any contraception in the month the woman got pregnant, 43% result from inconsistent or incorrect contraceptive use, and only 5% result from contraceptive failure. Almost 44% pregnancies in Europe and 38% in Asia are unplanned, leading to high demand for pregnancy detection kits. Unplanned pregnancies have been increasing globally. Pregnancy detection kits help women check whether they are pregnant or not.

Pregnancy detection kits are not accessible to women in low-income countries. Easy-to-use, highly accurate dip-strip tests can be purchased from manufacturers for less than ten cents. However, in many countries, pregnancy tests are sold to women at a 2000% markup or more, making them prohibitively expensive.

North America dominates the pregnancy detection kits market due to the growing awareness regarding pregnancy detection kits and the growing expenditure on personal care products. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow tremendously during the forecast period owing to numerous factors, such as a rise in disposable income in developing economies, well-established distribution channel, and growing awareness regarding pregnancy product through strong family planning activities conducted by government organizations.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Cardinal Health

Church & Dwight

Germaine Laboratories

Kent Pharmaceuticals

Piramal Enterprises

Prestige Brands Holdings

Procter & Gamble Co.

Quidel Corporation

Spd Swiss Precision Diagnostics

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges Analysis (DROC)

7. Market Segmentation

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Key Players

10. Future of the Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rpjlbv/global_pregnancy?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005519/en/