Global Pregnancy Detection Kits Market Analysis, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2018-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 5.9% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global pregnancy detection kits market is expected to register a
CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2018-2023.
Unplanned pregnancy rate in the US is significantly higher than in any
other developed country. According to a report from the Guttmacher
Institute in the US, it is estimated that 52% of unintended pregnancies
result from couples not using any contraception in the month the woman
got pregnant, 43% result from inconsistent or incorrect contraceptive
use, and only 5% result from contraceptive failure. Almost 44%
pregnancies in Europe and 38% in Asia are unplanned, leading to high
demand for pregnancy detection kits. Unplanned pregnancies have been
increasing globally. Pregnancy detection kits help women check whether
they are pregnant or not.
Pregnancy detection kits are not accessible to women in low-income
countries. Easy-to-use, highly accurate dip-strip tests can be purchased
from manufacturers for less than ten cents. However, in many countries,
pregnancy tests are sold to women at a 2000% markup or more, making them
prohibitively expensive.
North America dominates the pregnancy detection kits market due to the
growing awareness regarding pregnancy detection kits and the growing
expenditure on personal care products. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to
grow tremendously during the forecast period owing to numerous factors,
such as a rise in disposable income in developing economies,
well-established distribution channel, and growing awareness regarding
pregnancy product through strong family planning activities conducted by
government organizations.
Companies Mentioned
-
Abbott Laboratories
-
Cardinal Health
-
Church & Dwight
-
Germaine Laboratories
-
Kent Pharmaceuticals
-
Piramal Enterprises
-
Prestige Brands Holdings
-
Procter & Gamble Co.
-
Quidel Corporation
-
Spd Swiss Precision Diagnostics
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Key Inferences
5. Market Overview
6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges Analysis (DROC)
7. Market Segmentation
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Key Players
10. Future of the Market
