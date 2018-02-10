Global Premium Chocolate Market - Increasing Demand for Organic Chocolates to Boost Growth | Technavio

The latest market research report by Technavio
on the global
premium chocolate market predicts a CAGR of around 7% during the
period 2018-2022.
The report segments the global premium chocolate market based on
the type of products such as dark premium chocolate and white and milk
premium chocolate. The report also provides an analysis of the market’s
growth prospects across various geographic regions such as the Americas,
APAC, and EMEA. It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors
influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and
industry-specific challenges.
Here are some key findings of the global premium chocolate market,
according to Technavio food
and beverage researchers:
-
Increasing indulgence market: a major market driver
-
Demand for organic, vegan, sugar-free, and gluten-free chocolates: a
key market trend
-
The Americas dominated the global premium chocolate market with 40%
share in 2017
-
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli, Ferrero, The Hershey Company,
Mondelēz International, and Yıldız Holding are the leading players in
the market
Increasing indulgence market: a major market driver
Consumption of chocolate is associated with emotional aspects like
pleasure and indulgence. With growing knowledge and interest in unique
and premium products, the demand and popularity of the segment are
increasing at a fast pace. Furthermore, the demand for better-quality
and premium
chocolates is increasing at a faster rate than other varieties
of chocolates, owing to factors such as increasing health consciousness,
and higher disposable incomes.
Demand for organic, vegan, sugar-free, and gluten-free chocolates: a
key market trend
With growing awareness of the negative effects of synthetic products on
health and the environment, most health-conscious and informed consumers
have started using organic products. This also applies to the premium
chocolate sector. The market is witnessing an increase in demand
for artisan chocolates, organic chocolates, sugar-free and gluten-free
vegan chocolates to name a few. In 2014, the US accounted for 43% and
Germany for 13% of the retail sales of organic food products globally.
“With the current changes in the preferences of end-consumers,
players like Artisan Confections Company, Lake Champlain Chocolates,
Green & Black’s, Sjaak's Organic Chocolates, and others are coming up
with more varieties in organic chocolates to gain health-cautious
consumers,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for food
research.
Regional landscape
EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the premium chocolate
market throughout the forecast period. Though the region will witness a
decrease in its market shares in the coming years, it will continue to
dominate the market during the forecast period. APAC is expected to
witness the highest growth over the forecast period.
