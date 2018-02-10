Global Premium Chocolate Market - Increasing Demand for Organic Chocolates to Boost Growth | Technavio

The latest market research report by Technavio on the global premium chocolate market predicts a CAGR of around 7% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180210005018/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global premium chocolate market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global premium chocolate market based on the type of products such as dark premium chocolate and white and milk premium chocolate. The report also provides an analysis of the market’s growth prospects across various geographic regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global premium chocolate market, according to Technavio food and beverage researchers:

Increasing indulgence market: a major market driver

Demand for organic, vegan, sugar-free, and gluten-free chocolates: a key market trend

The Americas dominated the global premium chocolate market with 40% share in 2017

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli, Ferrero, The Hershey Company, Mondelēz International, and Yıldız Holding are the leading players in the market

Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free: View Technavio’s latest discounts and promotions

Increasing indulgence market: a major market driver

Consumption of chocolate is associated with emotional aspects like pleasure and indulgence. With growing knowledge and interest in unique and premium products, the demand and popularity of the segment are increasing at a fast pace. Furthermore, the demand for better-quality and premium chocolates is increasing at a faster rate than other varieties of chocolates, owing to factors such as increasing health consciousness, and higher disposable incomes.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Demand for organic, vegan, sugar-free, and gluten-free chocolates: a key market trend

With growing awareness of the negative effects of synthetic products on health and the environment, most health-conscious and informed consumers have started using organic products. This also applies to the premium chocolate sector. The market is witnessing an increase in demand for artisan chocolates, organic chocolates, sugar-free and gluten-free vegan chocolates to name a few. In 2014, the US accounted for 43% and Germany for 13% of the retail sales of organic food products globally.

“With the current changes in the preferences of end-consumers, players like Artisan Confections Company, Lake Champlain Chocolates, Green & Black’s, Sjaak's Organic Chocolates, and others are coming up with more varieties in organic chocolates to gain health-cautious consumers,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for food research.

Regional landscape

EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the premium chocolate market throughout the forecast period. Though the region will witness a decrease in its market shares in the coming years, it will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month. OR Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF all reports in our Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180210005018/en/