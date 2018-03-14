Global Prenatal Screening Partnering 2012 to 2018: Deals by Company A-Z, Industry Sector, Stage of Development & Technology Type - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The Global Prenatal Screening Partnering Terms and Agreements since 2012
report provides understanding and access to partnering deals and
agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies.
The report provides an analysis of partnering deals. The majority of
deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a
right or an option right to license the licensors technology. These
deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and
commercialization of outcomes.
This data driven report contains multiple links to online copies of
actual deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities
Exchange Commission by companies and their partners, where available.
Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a
prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues,
many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to
derive value from the deal.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker
needs to know about partnering in the research, development and
commercialization of technologies and products in the therapy area.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Therapy Partnering trends in numbers
Partnering in numbers - by year
Partnering in numbers - most active
Partnering in numbers - by industry sector
Partnering in numbers - by deal type
Partnering in numbers - by technology type
Partnering in numbers - by stage of development
Chapter 2 - Most active dealmakers
Chapter 3 - Partnering deals directory
Partnering deals directory - by company A-Z
Partnering deals directory - by deal value
Partnering deals directory - by industry sector
Partnering deals directory - by deal type
Partnering deals directory - by stage of development
Partnering deals directory - by technology area
Chapter 4 - Partnering deals with a contract document
Chapter 5 - M&A in numbers
M&A in numbers - by year
Chapter 6 - M&A deals directory
M&A deals directory - by company A-Z
M&A deals directory - by deal value
Chapter 7 - Financing in numbers
Financing in numbers - by year
Financing in numbers - by financing type
Chapter 8 - Financing deals directory
