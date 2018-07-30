Global Printed Electronics in Healthcare Market Segmented by Type & Geography - Analysis, Growth, Trends & Forecasts 2018-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 24.6% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Printed electronics in healthcare market is expected to register a CAGR
of 24.6% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023.
Rise in funding activity and the healthcare industry's inclination
toward newer technologies are the factors responsible for the growth of
the printed electronics market in the healthcare industry. In the long
run, the costs are anticipated to decline owing to the growing
competition and emerging presence of multiple players. Printed
electronics offers the user with photonic devices and printed
electronics on various kinds of substrates; the printing technologies in
use include, rotogravure, flexography, screen, digital and lithography.
The digital print technology is making strong inroads into the printed
electronics market at a much faster pace, due to its cost-effectiveness
and professional high-quality printing in the healthcare sector. The
rapid ascension of digital print technology has made the printed
electronics market more sophisticated, thus, increasing the adoption of
printed electronics, globally.
Stretchable electronics, also known as soft electronics, have witnessed
an increased adoption in the healthcare industry, owing to their ability
to bend, stretch, and twist easily to mold into the shape of the
required object, such as implantable devices, and their capability of
transferring data from and to computers and smartphones. It is used in
different forms, such as thin, tattoo-like electronics that can be
directly mounted onto the skin and physically flexible electronics that
can be implanted into the body.
