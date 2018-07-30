Global Printed Electronics in Healthcare Market Segmented by Type & Geography - Analysis, Growth, Trends & Forecasts 2018-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 24.6% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Printed Electronics in Healthcare Market - Segmented by Type (Stretchable Electronics, Foldable Electronics) and Geography - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Printed electronics in healthcare market is expected to register a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023.

Rise in funding activity and the healthcare industry's inclination toward newer technologies are the factors responsible for the growth of the printed electronics market in the healthcare industry. In the long run, the costs are anticipated to decline owing to the growing competition and emerging presence of multiple players. Printed electronics offers the user with photonic devices and printed electronics on various kinds of substrates; the printing technologies in use include, rotogravure, flexography, screen, digital and lithography.

The digital print technology is making strong inroads into the printed electronics market at a much faster pace, due to its cost-effectiveness and professional high-quality printing in the healthcare sector. The rapid ascension of digital print technology has made the printed electronics market more sophisticated, thus, increasing the adoption of printed electronics, globally.

Stretchable electronics, also known as soft electronics, have witnessed an increased adoption in the healthcare industry, owing to their ability to bend, stretch, and twist easily to mold into the shape of the required object, such as implantable devices, and their capability of transferring data from and to computers and smartphones. It is used in different forms, such as thin, tattoo-like electronics that can be directly mounted onto the skin and physically flexible electronics that can be implanted into the body.

