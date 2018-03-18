Global Printing Market for Packaging - Growth Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

Market research firm Technavio
has announced the release of their latest report on the global
printing market for packaging. This new report will provide
in-depth market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180318005062/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global printing market for packaging from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The new report will follow up on Technavio’s previous global printing
market for packaging report, offering market intelligence for multiple
regions across the globe, including the changes in the demand-supply
shifts in these regions. It will also provide new predictions for the
forecast period that will assist clients in expanding their market share
in untapped segments.
The upgraded research report on the global printing market for packaging
is an integral part of Technavio’s packaging
portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research
reports on the packaging market, which is a highly innovative industry.
Some of the key topics include agricultural films, ambient food
packaging, green packaging, and aluminum foil packaging.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the
third for FREE: View
all Technavio’s current offers
Global opportunities for growth
Technavio’s previous report on the global
printing market for packaging projected that the Americas was
the largest printing market for packaging. Factors such as a developed
economy and high standard of living contributed to the growth of this
market. Also, the increasing competition among vendors and the growth of
major industries in the Americas is expected to drive the region.
“The rapid growth of the packaging and labeling industry is
driving the printing market for packaging across the globe. Packaging
and labeling provide information about the price and name of the
product. Packaging in terms of design, color, and ingredients plays a
substantial role in attracting customers. Furthermore, the convenience
of carrying, using, and disposing of the package is essential. Thus, in
an extremely competitive market, it is of prime importance for the
manufacturers to create shelf appeal and visibility of their products.
This has resulted in manufacturers increasing their focus on proper
packaging to create brand awareness and attract customers.”
Senior Research Analyst at Technavio
Technavio’s new report on the global printing market for packaging will
evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past
four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new
predictions.
Looking for the latest information on the global printing market for
packaging? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Detailed analysis at your fingertips
Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:
-
Market size and growth rate through 2022
-
Major factors driving the market growth
-
Competitive vendor landscape and market share analysis of the key
players
-
Market opportunities and factors impeding growth
Technavio’s report on the global printing
market for packaging for the period 2018-2022 is available to
order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.
|
|
Technavio’s best deals of the month!
Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30% discount
on all energy
reports. Offer valid from 12th March for a
limited period.
OR
Get 20% off on all media
and entertainment services reports. Offer valid only till
the 31st of March.
|
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all
sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing
client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive
research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in
existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions
within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180318005062/en/