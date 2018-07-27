Log in
Global Probe Card Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2022: Growing Investments in Fabs is a Major Driver - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/27/2018 | 08:11pm CEST

The "Global Probe Card Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global probe card market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing wafer size. Increase in wafer size enables semiconductor manufacturers to manufacture many ICs per wafer and reduce the manufacturing cost.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing investments in fabs. The construction of new fabs indicates the rise in demand for wafer testing and probe cards during manufacturing of ICs.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the volatility in semiconductor industry. Products that use semiconductors include mobile devices, computers, consumer electronics, automotive components, and telecommunication equipment. Fluctuation in demand for these goods will negatively impact the overall growth of the semiconductor market. This, in turn, will affect the growth of the global probe card market.

Key Vendors

  • FormFactor
  • Japan Electronic Materials
  • Micronics Japan
  • MPI
  • Technoprobe

Key Topics Covered

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope of the Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by End-User

08. Market Segmentation by Product

09. Customer Landscape

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers and Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pwckwb/global_probe_card?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
