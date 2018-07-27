Global Probe Card Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2022: Growing Investments in Fabs is a Major Driver - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The global probe card market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.58%
during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing wafer
size. Increase in wafer size enables semiconductor manufacturers to
manufacture many ICs per wafer and reduce the manufacturing cost.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the
growing investments in fabs. The construction of new fabs indicates the
rise in demand for wafer testing and probe cards during manufacturing of
ICs.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the
growth of this market is the volatility in semiconductor industry.
Products that use semiconductors include mobile devices, computers,
consumer electronics, automotive components, and telecommunication
equipment. Fluctuation in demand for these goods will negatively impact
the overall growth of the semiconductor market. This, in turn, will
affect the growth of the global probe card market.
Key Vendors
-
FormFactor
-
Japan Electronic Materials
-
Micronics Japan
-
MPI
-
Technoprobe
Key Topics Covered
