Global Probiotic Ingredients Market 2017 - Forecast to 2021: Continued Interest in Gut Health to Strengthen Demand from the Functional Food and Health Care Industries - Research and Markets

The total probiotics retail market is expected to experience a CAGR of
5.8% by the end of 2021 while the total probiotics ingredient market is
expected to grow by a CAGR of 6.8% through the same time period.
The probiotics retail market is dominated by the food and beverage
market, mainly as a result of the number of products available in the
market, but growth will be driven by the infant formulation market
within the other human nutrition. Probiotic ingredients are incorporated
more into food, beverages and supplements, given the established nature
of research in these segments. However, other markets continue to show
interest and will contribute to growth.
Health and wellness is now a mainstream trend in the food and beverage
industry, hence the health benefits of probiotics will support their
demand and thus, market growth. Furthermore, digestive health remains a
top reason for consumers choosing functional foods, thus, it is at the
core of health and wellness for consumer. It is expected that digestive
health will remain a key market driver.
Traditionally, probiotics have been associated with dairy products.
However, high investment into research and development and technology
development now means they are included in a wide range of products. The
food and beverage and dietary supplements markets will continue to
dominate the probiotics market, however, there is increased interest
from markets such as the animal/pet food and personal care markets. It
is expected that these markets will contribute to the increased demand
for probiotics and thus, growth. The infant nutrition market is a high
value market for probiotic products as they are sold at higher prices
relative to other functional food products in the market. This market
will remain a key one for the probiotic market as a whole.
Scientific evidence is the key factor to remain successful in the
probiotics market. Other critical success factors within the probiotic
product market include price competitiveness, quality, convenience and
brand reputation. For the probiotic ingredients market, potency,
efficacy, heat stability, process ability are all factors required to
stay competitive.
While probiotics are well known to support gut health, ingredient
manufacturers are now highlighting their use beyond gut health. As the
probiotics science continues to progress, it is expected that research
into these non-traditional benefits will continue and consequently
create a competitive advantage for companies highlighting these. This
study provides a snapshot of some companies already highlighting these
benefits.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview And Definitions
3. Industry Value Chain Assessment
4. Technology Developments
5. Market Drivers And Customer Analysis
6. Market Statistics
7. Growth Opportunity Overview
8. The Last Word
9. Appendix
