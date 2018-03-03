Global Pulses Market - Increasing Production Drives Market Growth | Technavio

The global
pulses market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5%
during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180302005754/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global pulses market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report presents a comprehensive research of the global pulses market
by product, including beans, peas, and chickpeas. The report also
determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed
analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the
Americas, and EMEA.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the
third for FREE: View
all Technavio’s current offers
Market driver: increasing production of pulses
One of the major growth drivers of the global
pulses market is the increasing production of pulses across the
globe. The demand for pulses is growing in APAC, primarily driven by the
increasing consumption in India. The producers are increasing the
production to meet the growing demand for pulses, which is further
expected to increase during the forecast period. Global pulses
production has increased by more than 50% between 2000 and 2017. India
is a leading producer, consumer, and importer of pulses worldwide.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for food
research, “India is the largest producer of pulses and accounts for
about 25% of the global production. India is followed by Canada that
accounts for about 7.5% of the global pulses production. The area under
pulse cultivation is also increasing and is anticipated to increase
further during the forecast period.”
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Market trend: online trends
The growth of the e-commerce businesses across the world has presented
an opportunity for the players to increase their profitability. As of
2016, the e-commerce channel accounted for approximately 12% of
the world’s retail trade. The online and e-commerce channels support
both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C)
operations. The amount of money spent online and the number of
transactions, which take place online are increasing rapidly worldwide.
The growing number of internet users and the surging internet
penetration are also fueling the growth of this retail channel. For
instance, internet retailing is anticipated to gain popularity in the
APAC region during the forecast period because of the increasing number
of internet users in the region.
Market challenge: increasing contamination in pulses
One of the major challenges hindering the growth of the global pulses
market is the rising contaminations of pulses. Product contamination can
negatively affect the health of the consumers and the revenue stream and
the goodwill of a company. Sometimes companies issue product recalls
because of product contamination, and this can result in additional
financial liability for the company.
Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn
how Technavio can help
Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace,
make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize
their market positions.
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180302005754/en/