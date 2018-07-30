Global Quantum Cryptography Solutions Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 38.72% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Quantum cryptography uses photons to generate and transmit cryptographic
keys between a sender and a receiver. This technique to send data over
networks is secure even against eavesdroppers with infinite computing
power, as it is assured by the laws of quantum mechanics (QM).
One trend in the market is emergence of QKD as a service. One of the
most major trends in the global quantum cryptography solutions market is
the advent of QKD as a service, which is managed quantum cryptography
service offered by vendors so that buyers can implement QKD in a very
flexible and affordable way.
One driver in the market is un-hackability of photons assured by laws of
QM. Quantum cryptography is based on the laws of QM and not bound to the
foundations of mathematics. Hence, it is dependent on the uncertainty
that exists at the quantum level. Quantum cryptography encrypts data
using QKD.
The report states that one challenge in the market is high R&D and
implementation costs. The costs associated with quantum cryptography
solutions are on two levels, namely vendors and buyers. From the
vendor's perspective, there is a huge cost associated with R&D and
product development as there are no fixed expectations from the product
at this point of time with many key vendors actively pursuing product
development and planning their commercialization strategy as well as
their position in the value chain, which is leading to accelerated
product evolution and commercialization.
