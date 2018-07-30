Global Quantum Cryptography Solutions Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 38.72% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Quantum Cryptography Solutions Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the global quantum cryptography solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 38.72% during the period 2018-2022.

Quantum cryptography uses photons to generate and transmit cryptographic keys between a sender and a receiver. This technique to send data over networks is secure even against eavesdroppers with infinite computing power, as it is assured by the laws of quantum mechanics (QM).

One trend in the market is emergence of QKD as a service. One of the most major trends in the global quantum cryptography solutions market is the advent of QKD as a service, which is managed quantum cryptography service offered by vendors so that buyers can implement QKD in a very flexible and affordable way.

One driver in the market is un-hackability of photons assured by laws of QM. Quantum cryptography is based on the laws of QM and not bound to the foundations of mathematics. Hence, it is dependent on the uncertainty that exists at the quantum level. Quantum cryptography encrypts data using QKD.

The report states that one challenge in the market is high R&D and implementation costs. The costs associated with quantum cryptography solutions are on two levels, namely vendors and buyers. From the vendor's perspective, there is a huge cost associated with R&D and product development as there are no fixed expectations from the product at this point of time with many key vendors actively pursuing product development and planning their commercialization strategy as well as their position in the value chain, which is leading to accelerated product evolution and commercialization.

