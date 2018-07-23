Log in
Global Quinoa Seeds Market 2018-2027 with In-Depth Company Profiles of Key Players & Upcoming Prominent Players - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/23/2018 | 11:35am CEST

The "Global Quinoa Seeds Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Quinoa Seeds Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include: growing focus on online retail channel for selling quinoa-based food products, growing demand for alternative sources of protein, continuous product innovations and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

By seed type, the market is categorized into organic quinoa seeds and inorganic quinoa seeds.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Report Highlights

  • The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
  • Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
  • Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries
  • Key developments and strategies observed in the market
  • Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
  • In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
  • Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
  • Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Quinoa Seeds Market, By Seed Type

5 Quinoa Seeds Market, By Geography

6 Key Player Activities

7 Leading Companies

  • Quinoa Foods Company
  • Arrowhead Mills
  • Andean Naturals
  • COMRURAL XXI
  • Andean Valley
  • Big Oz
  • Complejo Industrial y Tecnolgico Yanapasiani SRL
  • Highland Farm Foods
  • The British Quinoa Company
  • Alter Eco
  • Irupana Andean Organic Food
  • Ancient Harvest
  • Northern Quinoa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p6lvnj/global_quinoa?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
