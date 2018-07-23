Global Quinoa Seeds Market 2018-2027 with In-Depth Company Profiles of Key Players & Upcoming Prominent Players - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Quinoa Seeds Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Quinoa Seeds Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include: growing focus on online retail channel for selling quinoa-based food products, growing demand for alternative sources of protein, continuous product innovations and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

By seed type, the market is categorized into organic quinoa seeds and inorganic quinoa seeds.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Quinoa Foods Company

Arrowhead Mills

Andean Naturals

COMRURAL XXI

Andean Valley

Big Oz

Complejo Industrial y Tecnolgico Yanapasiani SRL

Highland Farm Foods

The British Quinoa Company

Alter Eco

Irupana Andean Organic Food

Ancient Harvest

Northern Quinoa

