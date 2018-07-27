Log in
Global Radar Systems Market Analysis, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2018-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 5.88% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/27/2018 | 05:05pm CEST

The "Global Radar Systems Market - Segmented by Type, Application (Airborne, Land-based, Naval), End-user Industry (Aviation, Maritime Applications, Military and Defense), and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The radar systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.88% over the forecast period 2018-2023.

The knowledge of weather conditions is as important for industries as it is for the agriculture segment as it allows them to consider the factors they must keep in mind before planning anything. Weather monitoring, in fact, is also important to forecast and detect any changes in climatic conditions early. It warns the people and avoids/minimizes loss of the life and resources resulting from changing climatic conditions. The radar plays an important role in this as it continuously monitors the weather situation with the assistance of other devices that measure precipitation, humidity level, etc., allowing to forecast the conditions.

Aerospace & defense needs to continuously keep track of aircraft to maintain the flight path and control air traffic. Any lapse or miss in tracking can turn into a catastrophic incident. There has also been an increase in unmanned aerial systems and drone systems that fly high in the air and need to be traced for strategic as well as safety purposes. Recently, the United States has made it mandatory for drone devices bigger than a specific size to be registered with the aviation wing for tracing them and avoid any airborne accidents. In defense, the radar needs are very versatile and need to fit to the varying demands, such as vehicle-mounted, naval ship-mounted, fixed radar systems or airborne radar system.

Companies Mentioned

  • Airbus Defense and Space
  • BAE Systems
  • Finmeccanica SPA
  • General Dynamics
  • Israel Aerospace Industries
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • Northrop Grumman
  • Raytheon Corporation
  • Reutech Radar Systems
  • Rockwell Collins
  • Saab Group
  • Thales Group

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Radar Systems Market Segmentation

6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

7. Investment Analysis

8. Outlook of Global Radar Systems Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p35jpf/global_radar?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
