Global Radar Systems Market Analysis, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2018-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 5.88% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The radar systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.88% over the
forecast period 2018-2023.
The knowledge of weather conditions is as important for industries as it
is for the agriculture segment as it allows them to consider the factors
they must keep in mind before planning anything. Weather monitoring, in
fact, is also important to forecast and detect any changes in climatic
conditions early. It warns the people and avoids/minimizes loss of the
life and resources resulting from changing climatic conditions. The
radar plays an important role in this as it continuously monitors the
weather situation with the assistance of other devices that measure
precipitation, humidity level, etc., allowing to forecast the conditions.
Aerospace & defense needs to continuously keep track of aircraft to
maintain the flight path and control air traffic. Any lapse or miss in
tracking can turn into a catastrophic incident. There has also been an
increase in unmanned aerial systems and drone systems that fly high in
the air and need to be traced for strategic as well as safety purposes.
Recently, the United States has made it mandatory for drone devices
bigger than a specific size to be registered with the aviation wing for
tracing them and avoid any airborne accidents. In defense, the radar
needs are very versatile and need to fit to the varying demands, such as
vehicle-mounted, naval ship-mounted, fixed radar systems or airborne
radar system.
