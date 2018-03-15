Global Radioimmunotherapy Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Radioimmunotherapy Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on global Radioimmunotherapy aims at providing an in-depth analysis of the market with special emphasis on the Global market size, current market trend and factors affecting the future market growth. Additionally the report includes comparative price, dosage and therapy cost analysis of marketed Radioimmunotherapy drugs providing a detailed insight into the Radioimmunotherapy marketed products.

Out of all the existing cancer therapeutics being researched upon, immunotherapy is being anticipated as the most promising and viable segment of modern cancer therapeutics. Cancer Immunotherapy is the use of the body's own immune system to treat cancer. Years of research has proved that the immune system can be trained to identify and eliminate particular cells from the body by giving suitable cues. This unique property of the immune system has widely been utilized to treat diseases by modulating immune responses.

Ibritumomab tiuxetan and Iodine (131I) tositumomab are the two most popular Radio immunotherapeutics that received FDA Approval in the year 2002 and 2003 respectively. As of now only these two radio immunotherapeutics have been marketed globally for the treatment of Non Hodgkin lymphoma under the brand name Zevalin (Ibriumomab tiuxetan) and Bexxar (Tositumomab).

The excellent results obtained in cancer Radioimmunotherapy in the past & current research has led to the segment progressing rapidly in terms of both clinical and commercial aspects with increased attention from pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors around the world. While it has already been approved as a standard treatment for Non Hodgkin Lymphoma and follicular lymphoma, it has yet to prove its clinical efficacy in other cancer types.

An insight into the clinical pipeline and current status of all the cancer types associated with Radioimmunotherapy presents an optimistic picture regarding its improvement with efficacy. With the advancement in science and technology, the Radioimmunotherapy segment is bound to progress at a rapid rate thus making it a promising cancer therapeutic of the future.

Global Radioimmunotherapy Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2022 Report Highlights:

Need & Efficacy of Radioimmunotherapy

Components of Radioimmunotherapy

Clinical Status of Radioimmunotherapy in Various Cancer Therapy

Emerging Opportunities in the Radioimmunotherapy Segment

Patent, Dosage & Price Analysis

Antibodies in Radioimmunotherapy

Global Radioimmunotherapy Clinical Pipeline: 68 Drugs

Clinical Pipeline analysis by Phase

Key Topics Covered:

1. Cancer Radioimmunotherapy - Amalgamation Therapy for Elevated Efficacy

1.1 Prologue to Cancer Radioimmunotherapy

1.2 History & Evolution of Cancer Radioimmunotherapy

2. Radioimmunotherapy - An insight into its Need & Efficacy

2.1 High Unmet Medical Needs & Failure of Conventional Cancer Therapeutics

2.2 Targeted Therapy for Higher Efficacy

2.3 Superiority of Radioimmunotherapy over Other Cancer Therapeutics

3. Features of Radioimmunotherapy

3.1 Approved Benefits Associated with Radioimmunotherapy

3.2 Radioimmunotherapy using Monoclonal Antibodies

4. Components of Radioimmunotherapy

4.1 Tumor Antigens - Potential Targets for Monoclonal Antibodies

4.2 Radionuclides

4.3 Antibodies - Key Components in Radioimmunotherapy

5. Radioimmunotherapy - Principle & Action

6. Clinical Status of Radioimmunotherapy in Various Cancer Therapy

6.1 Non Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL)

6.2 Follicular Lymphoma

6.3 Solid Tumors

6.4 Breast Cancer

6.5 Ovarian Cancer

6.6 Osteosarcoma

6.7 Neuroblastoma

6.8 Prostate Cancer

7. Emerging Opportunities & Avenues in the Radioimmunotherapy Segment

7.1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors & Radioactive Iodine in Cancer Radioimmunotherapy

7.2 Nanotechnologically Created Radiotracer: For Efficient Delivery of Radioactivity in Tumor Cells

8. Radioimmunotherapy Market - Dosage & Price Analysis of Monoclonal Antibodies involved

8.1 Ibritumomab tiuxetan (Zevalin) & Rituxan- Dosage & Price Analysis in Follicular B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

8.2 Zevalin & Rituxan: Therapy Cost Analysis

8.3 Comparative Cost Analysis of Radioimmunotherapy with Traditional Cancer therapy Methods

8.4 Tositumomab and iodine I 131 Tositumomab (Bexxar)

9. Market Performance & Trends in Radioimmunotherapeutics Segment

9.1 Better Safety & Efficacy but Limited Growth Opportunity

9.2 Decreasing Sales of Zevalin Threatening the Radioimmunotherapy Market

9.3 Involvement of Blockbuster Therapeutics in Radioimmunotherapy to Ensure Stability in the Future

9.4 Emerging Pattern of Radioimmunotherapy Drug Referrals

10. Radioimmunotherapy Monoclonal Antibodies Currently Under Development & Their Market Potential

10.1 Epratuzumab

10.2 Lintuzumab

10.3 Labetuzumab

10.4 Trastuzumab (Herceptin)

11. Antibodies in Radioimmunotherapy - Patent Analysis

12. Regional Analysis of the Radioimmunotherapy Market

12.1 North America

12.1.1 United States (US)

12.1.2 Canada

12.2 Europe

12.2.1 Germany

12.2.2 France

12.2.3 United Kingdom (UK)

12.2.4 Rest of Europe

12.3 Asia - Pacific

12.3.1 China & India

12.3.2 Japan

12.3.3 Australia

12.4 Rest of the World

13. Global Radioimmunotherapy Market Driving Parameters

14. Radioimmunotherapy - Overcoming the Challenges & Shortcomings

15. Future Forecast & Perspective Regarding the Immunotherapy Segment

15.1 Global Approval of Radioimmunotherapy to Enhance Market Growth in Future

15.2 Radiopharmaceutical Market & its Impact on the Radioimmunotherapy market growth

15.3 Other Market Propelling Factors

16. Global Radioimmunotherapy Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

16.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Pipeline Overview

16.2 Unknown

16.3 Research

16.4 Preclinical

16.5 Clinical

16.6 Phase-0

16.7 Phase-I

16.8 Phase-I/II

16.9 Phase-II

16.10 Phase-III

16.11 Preregistration

16.12 Registered

17. Competitive Landscape

17.1 Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals

17.2 BioSynthema

17.3 Clarity Pharmaceuticals

17.4 Curasight

17.5 Endocyte

17.6 Immunomedics

17.7 Molecular Insight Pharmaceuticals

17.8 Nordic Nanovector

17.9 PDL Biopharma

17.10 Philogen

17.11 RadioMedix

17.12 Stella Pharma

17.13 Telix Pharmaceuticals

Companies Mentioned

Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals

BioSynthema

Clarity Pharmaceuticals

Curasight

Endocyte

Immunomedics

Molecular Insight Pharmaceuticals

Nordic Nanovector

PDL Biopharma

Philogen

RadioMedix

Stella Pharma

Telix Pharmaceuticals

