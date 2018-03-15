Global Radioimmunotherapy Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Radioimmunotherapy Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Pipeline Outlook
This report on global Radioimmunotherapy aims at providing an in-depth
analysis of the market with special emphasis on the Global market size,
current market trend and factors affecting the future market growth.
Additionally the report includes comparative price, dosage and therapy
cost analysis of marketed Radioimmunotherapy drugs providing a detailed
insight into the Radioimmunotherapy marketed products.
Out of all the existing cancer therapeutics being researched upon,
immunotherapy is being anticipated as the most promising and viable
segment of modern cancer therapeutics. Cancer Immunotherapy is the use
of the body's own immune system to treat cancer. Years of research has
proved that the immune system can be trained to identify and eliminate
particular cells from the body by giving suitable cues. This unique
property of the immune system has widely been utilized to treat diseases
by modulating immune responses.
Ibritumomab tiuxetan and Iodine (131I) tositumomab are the two most
popular Radio immunotherapeutics that received FDA Approval in the year
2002 and 2003 respectively. As of now only these two radio
immunotherapeutics have been marketed globally for the treatment of Non
Hodgkin lymphoma under the brand name Zevalin (Ibriumomab tiuxetan) and
Bexxar (Tositumomab).
The excellent results obtained in cancer Radioimmunotherapy in the past
& current research has led to the segment progressing rapidly in terms
of both clinical and commercial aspects with increased attention from
pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors around the world. While it has
already been approved as a standard treatment for Non Hodgkin Lymphoma
and follicular lymphoma, it has yet to prove its clinical efficacy in
other cancer types.
An insight into the clinical pipeline and current status of all the
cancer types associated with Radioimmunotherapy presents an optimistic
picture regarding its improvement with efficacy. With the advancement in
science and technology, the Radioimmunotherapy segment is bound to
progress at a rapid rate thus making it a promising cancer therapeutic
of the future.
Global Radioimmunotherapy Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical
Pipeline Outlook 2022 Report Highlights:
-
Need & Efficacy of Radioimmunotherapy
-
Components of Radioimmunotherapy
-
Clinical Status of Radioimmunotherapy in Various Cancer Therapy
-
Emerging Opportunities in the Radioimmunotherapy Segment
-
Patent, Dosage & Price Analysis
-
Antibodies in Radioimmunotherapy
-
Global Radioimmunotherapy Clinical Pipeline: 68 Drugs
-
Clinical Pipeline analysis by Phase
Key Topics Covered:
1. Cancer Radioimmunotherapy - Amalgamation Therapy for Elevated
Efficacy
1.1 Prologue to Cancer Radioimmunotherapy
1.2 History & Evolution of Cancer Radioimmunotherapy
2. Radioimmunotherapy - An insight into its Need & Efficacy
2.1 High Unmet Medical Needs & Failure of Conventional Cancer
Therapeutics
2.2 Targeted Therapy for Higher Efficacy
2.3 Superiority of Radioimmunotherapy over Other Cancer Therapeutics
3. Features of Radioimmunotherapy
3.1 Approved Benefits Associated with Radioimmunotherapy
3.2 Radioimmunotherapy using Monoclonal Antibodies
4. Components of Radioimmunotherapy
4.1 Tumor Antigens - Potential Targets for Monoclonal Antibodies
4.2 Radionuclides
4.3 Antibodies - Key Components in Radioimmunotherapy
5. Radioimmunotherapy - Principle & Action
6. Clinical Status of Radioimmunotherapy in Various Cancer
Therapy
6.1 Non Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL)
6.2 Follicular Lymphoma
6.3 Solid Tumors
6.4 Breast Cancer
6.5 Ovarian Cancer
6.6 Osteosarcoma
6.7 Neuroblastoma
6.8 Prostate Cancer
7. Emerging Opportunities & Avenues in the Radioimmunotherapy
Segment
7.1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors & Radioactive Iodine in Cancer
Radioimmunotherapy
7.2 Nanotechnologically Created Radiotracer: For Efficient Delivery of
Radioactivity in Tumor Cells
8. Radioimmunotherapy Market - Dosage & Price Analysis of
Monoclonal Antibodies involved
8.1 Ibritumomab tiuxetan (Zevalin) & Rituxan- Dosage & Price Analysis in
Follicular B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
8.2 Zevalin & Rituxan: Therapy Cost Analysis
8.3 Comparative Cost Analysis of Radioimmunotherapy with Traditional
Cancer therapy Methods
8.4 Tositumomab and iodine I 131 Tositumomab (Bexxar)
9. Market Performance & Trends in Radioimmunotherapeutics Segment
9.1 Better Safety & Efficacy but Limited Growth Opportunity
9.2 Decreasing Sales of Zevalin Threatening the Radioimmunotherapy Market
9.3 Involvement of Blockbuster Therapeutics in Radioimmunotherapy to
Ensure Stability in the Future
9.4 Emerging Pattern of Radioimmunotherapy Drug Referrals
10. Radioimmunotherapy Monoclonal Antibodies Currently Under
Development & Their Market Potential
10.1 Epratuzumab
10.2 Lintuzumab
10.3 Labetuzumab
10.4 Trastuzumab (Herceptin)
11. Antibodies in Radioimmunotherapy - Patent Analysis
12. Regional Analysis of the Radioimmunotherapy Market
12.1 North America
12.1.1 United States (US)
12.1.2 Canada
12.2 Europe
12.2.1 Germany
12.2.2 France
12.2.3 United Kingdom (UK)
12.2.4 Rest of Europe
12.3 Asia - Pacific
12.3.1 China & India
12.3.2 Japan
12.3.3 Australia
12.4 Rest of the World
13. Global Radioimmunotherapy Market Driving Parameters
14. Radioimmunotherapy - Overcoming the Challenges & Shortcomings
15. Future Forecast & Perspective Regarding the Immunotherapy
Segment
15.1 Global Approval of Radioimmunotherapy to Enhance Market Growth in
Future
15.2 Radiopharmaceutical Market & its Impact on the Radioimmunotherapy
market growth
15.3 Other Market Propelling Factors
16. Global Radioimmunotherapy Clinical Pipeline by Company,
Indication & Phase
16.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Pipeline Overview
16.2 Unknown
16.3 Research
16.4 Preclinical
16.5 Clinical
16.6 Phase-0
16.7 Phase-I
16.8 Phase-I/II
16.9 Phase-II
16.10 Phase-III
16.11 Preregistration
16.12 Registered
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1 Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals
17.2 BioSynthema
17.3 Clarity Pharmaceuticals
17.4 Curasight
17.5 Endocyte
17.6 Immunomedics
17.7 Molecular Insight Pharmaceuticals
17.8 Nordic Nanovector
17.9 PDL Biopharma
17.10 Philogen
17.11 RadioMedix
17.12 Stella Pharma
17.13 Telix Pharmaceuticals
