Global Radiopharmaceutical Market Outlook to 2024: Analysis by Product (Diagnostics & Therapeutics) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Radiopharmaceutical Market (By Products - Diagnostics & Therapeutics; By
Region - North America-The US; Europe-The UK & Germany; and Asia
Pacific-Japan & China) Outlook 2024" report has been added
to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Growth dynamics of the healthcare industry overall moves in conjugation
with that of radiopharmaceuticals due to its widespread application in
various healthcare domains such as cardiology, oncology, neurology, etc.
Market demand for radiopharmaceuticals has been consistently progressing
due to higher incidences of chronic diseases, the prevalence of cancer
and other cardiac ailments and increasing awareness of
radiopharmaceuticals. However, some of the factors restraining the
growth of the industry are stringent regulatory norms, scarcity of
radioisotopes and the high cost of procedure.
The report provides information on the current scenario, detailed market
outlook of the global radiopharmaceutical market with detailed analysis
of market segments such as Diagnostics & Therapeutics.
The market is further analyzed with detailed market outlook for global
as well as regional markets such as North America, Europe and Asia
Pacific. Future forecasts of radiopharmaceutical market overall and
across various sub-segments has been provided till 2024, for all the
geographies.
Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analyzed in the
competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key
comparative insights.
Major industry players operating in the market includes Siemens
Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare, IBA RadioPharma Solutions, Lantheus
Holdings, Inc. and Eckert & Ziegler. These players are profiled herein
based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and
financial analysis.
It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and
other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in
the competitive landscape section.
In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant
forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will
be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global as well as regional
radiopharmaceutical market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
3. Radiopharmaceutical
4. Market Analysis
5. Market Segmentation
6. Regional Analysis
7. Market Dynamics
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Company Profiles
-
Eckert & Ziegler
-
GE Healthcare
-
IBA RadioPharma Solutions
-
Lantheus Holdings Inc.
-
Siemens Healthineers AG
