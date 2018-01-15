Global Ready to Drink Tea and Coffee Market Will Reach USD 137.64 Billion by 2022: Zion Market Research

Sarasota, FL, Jan. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Ready to Drink Tea & Coffee Market (RTD Tea and RTD Coffee) for Canned Packaging, Glass Bottle Packaging, PET Bottle Packaging and Others: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 - 2022”. According to the report, the global ready to drink tea and coffee market was valued at around USD 92.11 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach approximately USD 137.64 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 6.92% between 2017 and 2022.

Ready to drink tea and coffee market is instant energy drinks and a segment of the soft drinks industry. RTD tea and coffee are perceived as a part of lifestyles in major countries across the globe. The major factor driving the RTD tea and coffee market include compatibility of different flavors and the improved nutritional benefits of the products.

Browse through 75 Tables & 21 Figures spread over 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Ready to Drink Tea & Coffee Market Size Report and Forecast 2016 – 2022”.

Increasing per capita income along with growing population and rising health awareness is expected to bolster the global ready to drink tea and coffee market over the forecast period. Another factor trending the global ready to drink tea and coffee market include changing retail distribution scenario along with the high growth of e-commerce sector. Rising demand of on-the-go health drinks has largely impacted the consumption of ready to drink tea and coffee market, especially in the developed region, owing to less number of working population and less time for making food at home. Substitution of ready to drink tea and coffee for carbonated drinks is again one of the important factors for the growth of the market.

On the basis of packaging type, the market is segmented into canned packaging, glass bottle packaging, PET bottle packaging, and others packaging. The PET Bottle segment is expected to dominate the ready to drink tea and coffee market over the forecast period, attributed to high consumption and low cost of the PET bottle. However, canned packaging segment is gaining importance in the market and is expected to grow to a higher CAGR by 2022 over 2017.

By product type, the market is segmented into ready to drink tea and ready to drink coffee. Among which ready to drink tea is expected to account for relatively high revenue share, whereas, ready to drink coffee is expected to expand at a rapid rate over the forecast period.

On the basis of the distribution channel, supermarkets/hypermarkets segment accounted for lion’s share in the global ready to drink tea and coffee market contributing more than 1/3rd revenue share in 2016. Conversely, food service segment is growing at a relatively high growth rate of around 6% over the forecast period 2017 to 2022.

In terms of revenue, North America had 23.1% of the global market share in 2015. North America is expected to see rapid growth in the years to come. This is mainly due to rising population, health awareness, and, increasing disposable incomes. Increasing demand for on the go health drinks is anticipated to further promote the growth of RTD Tea and coffee market in the near future.

Europe was the second largest regional market and is expected to show significant growth in the years to come. This growth is mainly due to increase in health awareness and rising tea and coffee sociality among the population.

Middle East & Africa region is projected to exhibit modest growth from 2016 to 2024. Growing young age population base, modern café culture and disposable incomes of the population in the Middle East is driving the demand for RTD tea and coffee. The high number of the agricultural field under coffee plantations in the Africa is expected to drive market due to easy raw material availability.



The report also includes detailed profiles of end players such as The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Sapporo Beverage Co., Ltd., Ting Hsin International Group, Nestle S.A., Suntory Holdings Ltd, Arizona Beverage Company, Asahi Group Holdings, Danone SA, Monster Beverage Corporation, Starbucks Corporation, Uni-President Enterprises, Hangzhou Wahaha International Group Co. Ltd., and Unilever NV.

This report segments the Global Ready to Drink Tea and Coffee market as follows:

RTD Tea and Coffee Market: Packaging Type Segment Analysis

Canned Packaging

Glass Bottle Packaging

PET Bottle Packaging

Others Packaging

RTD Tea and Coffee Market: Product Type Segment Analysis

RTD Tea

RTD Coffee

RTD Tea and Coffee Market: Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Food Service

Others

Global Ready to Drink Tea and Coffee Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe The UK France Germany

The Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

