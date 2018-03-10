Global Remote Market - New Market Research Report by Technavio

Market research firm Technavio
has announced the release of their latest report on the global
remote market. This new report will provide expert market
insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.
The report will follow up on Technavio’s previous remote market report,
offering detailed market intelligence based on an analysis of the recent
trends, market drivers, and challenges, to arrive at actionable insights
for the forecast period.
The upgraded research report on the global remote market is an integral
part of Technavio’s computing
devices portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market
research reports on the computing devices market, covering different
regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics in this sector
include mobile POS systems market, transmission electron microscope
market, rugged handheld devices market, and IoT devices market.
Global opportunities for growth
Technavio’s previous report highlighted APAC as the largest market share
holder for the global
remote market in 2015 with approximately 67%. The high demand
for remotes was attributed to the region being a major hub for
manufacturing different electronic display products. The region housed
some of the headquarters of major electronics manufacturers that drove
the market.
In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated,
“The increasing sale of smart TV is one of the primary growth factors in
the market. The increase in demand for smart TVs can be attributed to
the improved functionality and advantages including Wi-Fi connectivity,
improved cross-gadget access, and access to web-based applications in
such TVs. Also, the less life cycle of these remotes also
increases their sales in the aftermarket. TV manufacturers are also
offering touchscreen and motion-control remotes with their smart TV
packages, which will further drive the demand for these remotes.”
Technavio’s new report on the global remote market will evaluate
the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four
years, introducing new data and observations and providing new
predictions.
Detailed analysis at your fingertips
Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:
-
Market size and growth rate through 2022
-
Top factors driving the market growth
-
Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players
-
Market opportunities and factors impeding growth
The report on the global
remote market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now
and will be available within one week of purchase.
