Global Residential Microwave Oven Market - Price Sensitivity Limits Consumers to Spend on Smart-connected Products | Technavio

The global
residential microwave oven market is expected to grow at a CAGR of
close to 7% from 2018-2022, according to a new market research report by
Technavio.
Global residential microwave oven market segmentation by product type
and technology
Technavio’s report on the global
residential microwave oven market analyses the business dimensions
and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation
by technology, including microwave oven with smart connectivity and
microwave oven without smart connectivity. As projected in 2017, around
77% of the market share originated from microwave oven without smart
connectivity by technology. When compared to normal appliances,
smart-connected appliances are more expensive. Due to this, most
consumers prefer not to buy such smart-connected products.
Based on product, the global
residential microwave oven market has been segmented into regular
microwave oven and microwave combination oven. As of 2017, 75% of the
market share came from regular microwave oven.
“The different types of residential regular microwave ovens are
convection, over-the-range or built-in, countertop microwave ovens. For
bigger and wider kitchens, countertop ovens are best suitable whereas
built-in microwaves are placed in between cabinets. The penetration of
such microwaves are high due to their low pricing and is expected to
drive the market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst
at Technavio for home,
kitchen, and large appliances research.
Residential microwave oven market: competitive landscape
Due to the presence of top and small-sized players, the global
residential microwave oven market is concentrated moderately.
Electrolux, Haier, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Robert Bosch, and
Whirlpool Corporation are some of the major players in the market. These
players offer a diverse range of products. Samsung, Groupe SEB, FELIX
STORCH, INC, The Middleby Corporation, Midea Group, and Foxconn are some
of the other companies offering residential microwave oven devices.
Other topics covered in the report:
Market drivers:
-
Technology innovation and product line extension leading to product
premiumization
-
Growing home improvement market and demand for modular and designer
kitchen
Market trends:
-
Increase in focus on multiple features and aesthetic appeal of
microwave ovens
-
Integration of smart connectivity and IoT
