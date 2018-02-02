Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Respiratory Drugs Market Briefing 2018 - Anti-Asthmatics and COPD Drugs, Cough and Cold Preparations - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/02/2018 | 10:25pm CET

The "Respiratory Drugs Market Global Briefing 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Respiratory Drugs Market Briefing 2018 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global respiratory drugs sector.

North America was the largest region in the respiratory diseases drugs market in 2017, accounting for around 48% market share. This was mainly due to high number of patients with respiratory diseases, more people covered under medical insurance programs and higher pricing of medications in the USA. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for around 19% market share. This can be attributed to the rise in tobacco smoking and pollution levels in Asian countries such as China, India and Japan, thus leading to more number of patients with respiratory diseases. China was the largest, while Japan was the third largest tobacco consuming country in the world. Africa was the smallest region accounting for around 2% market share.

Growing Demand for Tamper-Resistant Pseudoephedrine (PSE) Products - The demand for PSE-containing cold, allergy, and sinus products is growing due to their effectiveness and convenience. PSE is an active ingredient found in various cold, allergy, and sinus drugs that can provide congestion relief. However, PSE-containing medicines are mostly sold as a prescription drug, as PSE can also be used for the illegal manufacture of methamphetamine, a recreational drug.

This has led drug manufacturers to produce tamper-resistant PSE products. for instance, in March 2017, pharmaceutical companies Acura Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MainPointe Pharmaceuticals LLC entered into an agreement, enabling MainPointe Pharmaceuticals LLC to market NEXAFED and NEXAFED Sinus products in the US and Canada. These drugs utilize tamper-resistant PSE formulation to prevent the illicit production of methamphetamine.

Scope:

  • Markets Covered: Anti-Asthmatics and COPD Drugs, Cough and Cold Preparations.
  • Time Series: Five years historic and forecast.
  • Data: Market value in $ billions.
  • Data Segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors, key sub segments.
  • Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Companies Mentioned

  • GlaxosmithKline Plc.
  • AstraZeneca Plc.
  • Merck & Co.
  • Novartis AG
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Gilead
  • Bayer AG
  • Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
  • Teva Pharmaceuticals
  • Pfizer Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/63d329/global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:38p COMCAST : Canton community cable listings
10:38p RAMCO GERSHENSON PROPERTIES TRUST : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
10:36p MONOTYPE IMAGING : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results Release and Conference Call
10:35p WERNER ENTERPRISES : Vice President Recognized Among Mexico’s Top 100 Most Influential People
10:35p AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS : Summary ToggleAkebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
10:35p PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES : posts 4Q profit
10:34p Apple and Alphabet skid while Amgen and Edwards jump
10:34p USDA Weekly By-Product Value Hog Report - Feb 2
10:33p Lexaria Announces Exercises of Existing Warrants
10:32p GENESCO INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Comment on FCA’s January Sales in Italy
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
3GOLD : TSX closes at 14-week low on hawkish Fed, lower gold prices
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Daimler open to alliances, partial listing of mobility s..
5Apple's user base grows, but analysts probe for more detail

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.