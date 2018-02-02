Global Respiratory Drugs Market Briefing 2018 - Anti-Asthmatics and COPD Drugs, Cough and Cold Preparations - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Respiratory Drugs Market Global Briefing 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Respiratory Drugs Market Briefing 2018 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global respiratory drugs sector.

North America was the largest region in the respiratory diseases drugs market in 2017, accounting for around 48% market share. This was mainly due to high number of patients with respiratory diseases, more people covered under medical insurance programs and higher pricing of medications in the USA. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for around 19% market share. This can be attributed to the rise in tobacco smoking and pollution levels in Asian countries such as China, India and Japan, thus leading to more number of patients with respiratory diseases. China was the largest, while Japan was the third largest tobacco consuming country in the world. Africa was the smallest region accounting for around 2% market share.

Growing Demand for Tamper-Resistant Pseudoephedrine (PSE) Products - The demand for PSE-containing cold, allergy, and sinus products is growing due to their effectiveness and convenience. PSE is an active ingredient found in various cold, allergy, and sinus drugs that can provide congestion relief. However, PSE-containing medicines are mostly sold as a prescription drug, as PSE can also be used for the illegal manufacture of methamphetamine, a recreational drug.

This has led drug manufacturers to produce tamper-resistant PSE products. for instance, in March 2017, pharmaceutical companies Acura Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MainPointe Pharmaceuticals LLC entered into an agreement, enabling MainPointe Pharmaceuticals LLC to market NEXAFED and NEXAFED Sinus products in the US and Canada. These drugs utilize tamper-resistant PSE formulation to prevent the illicit production of methamphetamine.

Scope:

Markets Covered: Anti-Asthmatics and COPD Drugs, Cough and Cold Preparations.

Anti-Asthmatics and COPD Drugs, Cough and Cold Preparations. Time Series: Five years historic and forecast.

Five years historic and forecast. Data: Market value in $ billions.

Market value in $ billions. Data Segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors, key sub segments.

Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors, key sub segments. Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Companies Mentioned

GlaxosmithKline Plc.

AstraZeneca Plc.

Merck & Co.

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson

Gilead

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer Inc

