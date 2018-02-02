Global Respiratory Drugs Market Briefing 2018 - Anti-Asthmatics and COPD Drugs, Cough and Cold Preparations - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Respiratory
Global Respiratory Drugs Market Briefing 2018 provides strategists,
marketers and senior management with the critical information they need
to assess the global respiratory drugs sector.
North America was the largest region in the respiratory diseases drugs
market in 2017, accounting for around 48% market share. This was mainly
due to high number of patients with respiratory diseases, more people
covered under medical insurance programs and higher pricing of
medications in the USA. Asia Pacific was the second largest region
accounting for around 19% market share. This can be attributed to the
rise in tobacco smoking and pollution levels in Asian countries such as
China, India and Japan, thus leading to more number of patients with
respiratory diseases. China was the largest, while Japan was the third
largest tobacco consuming country in the world. Africa was the smallest
region accounting for around 2% market share.
Growing Demand for Tamper-Resistant Pseudoephedrine (PSE) Products - The
demand for PSE-containing cold, allergy, and sinus products is growing
due to their effectiveness and convenience. PSE is an active ingredient
found in various cold, allergy, and sinus drugs that can provide
congestion relief. However, PSE-containing medicines are mostly sold as
a prescription drug, as PSE can also be used for the illegal manufacture
of methamphetamine, a recreational drug.
This has led drug manufacturers to produce tamper-resistant PSE
products. for instance, in March 2017, pharmaceutical companies Acura
Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MainPointe Pharmaceuticals LLC entered into an
agreement, enabling MainPointe Pharmaceuticals LLC to market NEXAFED and
NEXAFED Sinus products in the US and Canada. These drugs utilize
tamper-resistant PSE formulation to prevent the illicit production of
methamphetamine.
Scope:
-
Markets Covered: Anti-Asthmatics and COPD Drugs,
Cough and Cold Preparations.
-
Time Series: Five years historic and forecast.
-
Data: Market value in $ billions.
-
Data Segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share
of competitors, key sub segments.
-
Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis
throughout the report is sourced using end notes.
Companies Mentioned
-
GlaxosmithKline Plc.
-
AstraZeneca Plc.
-
Merck & Co.
-
Novartis AG
-
Johnson & Johnson
-
Gilead
-
Bayer AG
-
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
-
Teva Pharmaceuticals
-
Pfizer Inc
