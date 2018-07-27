Global Retirement Home Services Market 2018-2022 - CAGR of 3.48% is Projected - The Social Stigma Attached to Old Age Homes is Hindering Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The global retirement home services market is projected to grow at a
CAGR of 3.48% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rising automation
in retirement homes. Due to a rise in the aging population, there has
been an increase in the interest of governments and private players in
the development and implementation of automated systems that can be
adapted by individuals diagnosed with age-related mobility issues.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the
rising life expectancy of individuals. Individuals are living longer
globally than they were living a couple of decades back. This is a
result of low death rates from cardiovascular and infectious diseases.
This is expected to create a demand for making retirement home services
in the next few years.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the
growth of this market is the social stigma attached to old age homes.
Traditional values and dominant cultural beliefs in certain developing
economies such as India contribute to the social stigma associated with
old age homes, thus, limiting the growth of the market.
Key Vendors
-
Brookdale Senior Living Solutions
-
Erickson Living
-
Holiday Retirement (Harvest Management Sub)
-
Home Instead
-
Sompo Holdings
Key Topics Covered
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope of the Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Service
08. Customer Landscape
09. Regional Landscape
10. Decision Framework
11. Drivers and Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Vendor Landscape
14. Vendor Analysis
