Global Retirement Home Services Market 2018-2022 - CAGR of 3.48% is Projected - The Social Stigma Attached to Old Age Homes is Hindering Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/27/2018 | 08:33pm CEST

The "Global Retirement Home Services Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global retirement home services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.48% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rising automation in retirement homes. Due to a rise in the aging population, there has been an increase in the interest of governments and private players in the development and implementation of automated systems that can be adapted by individuals diagnosed with age-related mobility issues.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rising life expectancy of individuals. Individuals are living longer globally than they were living a couple of decades back. This is a result of low death rates from cardiovascular and infectious diseases. This is expected to create a demand for making retirement home services in the next few years.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the social stigma attached to old age homes. Traditional values and dominant cultural beliefs in certain developing economies such as India contribute to the social stigma associated with old age homes, thus, limiting the growth of the market.

Key Vendors

  • Brookdale Senior Living Solutions
  • Erickson Living
  • Holiday Retirement (Harvest Management Sub)
  • Home Instead
  • Sompo Holdings

Key Topics Covered

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope of the Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Service

08. Customer Landscape

09. Regional Landscape

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers and Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n5fbsp/global_retirement?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
