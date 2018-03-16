Global Rice Wine Market - Increasing Use in Cooking to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio’s latest market research report on the global
rice wine market provides an analysis of the most important
trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio
defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to
significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005328/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global rice wine market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
According to Technavio analysts, the global rice wine market will grow
at a CAGR of around 2% during the forecast period. The increasing
popularity of craft rice wine is a major factor driving the market’s
growth.
The demand for craft rice wine is increasing in countries such as the
UK, the US, China, and others. The changing taste preferences of
consumers is evident in their willingness to try new products and
flavors. In addition, consumers in the US are demanding new and
innovative products and the players in the market are coming up with new
product ideas, which cater to this increasing demand for quality and
variety. Therefore, there is an increased demand for craft rice wine in
the US that will help the rice wine market grow during the forecast
period.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the
third for FREE: View
all Technavio’s current offers
In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing use of rice wine in
cooking as one of the key emerging trends driving the global rice wine
market:
Increasing use of rice wine in cooking
One of the positive trends that have been influencing the growth of the
market during the forecast period is the growing use of rice wine for
cooking purposes. Rice
wine is used for making desserts, soups, stews and other
products. Rice wine is used as a cooking ingredient in APAC countries
such as China and Japan. The rising use of rice wine as a cooking
ingredient in the US and European countries will drive the growth of the
market during the forecast period.
“The addition of rice wine to stir-fried vegetables infuses a
delectable aroma and augments their flavor. Rice wine is used as an
alternative while preparing Hong Shao Rou, a classic pork dish from
China. Rice wine is also used for preparing Taiwanese ginger and sesame
chicken soup. It is used along with dried longan fruit to prepare a
popular Taiwanese dessert. The increasing use of rice wine as a cooking
ingredient will help in the growth of the market during the forecast
period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on alcoholic
beverages.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Global rice wine market segmentation
This market research report segments the global rice
wine market into the following products (yellow rice wine, white
rice wine, and red rice wine) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and
EMEA).
The yellow rice wine segment held the largest market share in 2017,
accounting for nearly 44% of the market. The segment is expected to
dominate the market throughout the forecast period.
APAC was the leading region for the global rice wine market in 2017,
accounting for a market share of around 61%. It was followed by the
Americas and EMEA. This region is anticipated to project steady growth
during the forecast period.
|
|
Technavio’s best deals of the month!
|
Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30%
discount on all energy
reports. Offer valid from 12th March for a limited
period.
|
OR
|
Get 20% off on all Media
and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till
the 31st of March.
|
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005328/en/