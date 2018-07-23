Global Rockets & Missiles Market Segmented By Launch Mode, Type, Propulsion & Geography - Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Rockets and Missiles Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to
2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The Global Rockets and Missiles Market is poised to grow strong during
the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the
market is witnessing include increasing exports of short-range missiles
by various countries and development of hybrid fuel powered missiles.
Based on the launch mode, market is segregated into air-to-surface,
surface-to-surface, subsea-to-surface, air-to-air, surface-to-air.
Depending on the type, market is divided into rockets and missiles.
Rocket is again classified into air-launched rocket and artillery
rocket. Missiles are again sub divided into ballistic missile, cruise
missile, anti-ship missiles, anti-submarine missiles, anti-tank missiles
and other missiles.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all
the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the
research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016
revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till
2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain
trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future
strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major
geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East,
Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for
the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Companies Mentioned
-
The Raytheon Company
-
Thales Group
-
Saab AB
-
Roketsan A.S.
-
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
-
Mesko S.A.
-
MBDA Holdings SAS
-
Lockheed Martin
-
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
-
General Dynamics Corporation
-
Denel Dynamics
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Rockets and Missiles Market, By Launch Mode
5 Rockets and Missiles Market, By Type
6 Rockets and Missiles Market, By Propulsion
7 Rockets and Missiles Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
9 Leading Companies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qxcg7d/global_rockets?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005267/en/