Global Roundwood Market Report 2018 Analysis & Forecasts 2007-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global roundwood market.
It presents the latest data of the market size, consumption, domestic
production, exports and imports, price dynamics and trends in the
industry.
The report shows the sales data, allowing you to identify the key
drivers and restraints. You can find strategic analysis of key factors
influencing the market. Forecasts illustrate how the market will be
transformed in the medium term. Profiles of the leading manufacturers
are also included.
Data Coverage
-
Market value
-
Volume and dynamics of production
-
Structure of production by regions and countries
-
Key market players and their profiles
-
Volume and dynamics of exports/imports
-
Producer prices, import/export prices
-
Market trends, drivers and restraints
-
Forecast of the market dynamics in the medium term
-
Per Capita Consumption
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Description
1.2 Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Findings
2.2 Market Trends
3. Market Overview
3.1 Market Value
3.2 Consumption by Country
3.3 Market Opportunities by Country
3.4 Market Forecast to 2025
4. Production
4.1 Production from 2007-2016
4.2 Production by Country
5. Imports
5.1 Imports from 2007-2016
5.2 Imports by Country
5.3 Import Prices by Country
6. Exports
6.1 Exports from 2007-2016
6.2 Exports by Country
6.3 Export Prices by Country
7. Profiles of Major Manufacturers
Appendix 1: Production, trade and consumption by countries
Appendix 2: Trade and prices by countries
Appendix 3: Direction of trade between major producers and consumers
