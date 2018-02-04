Global SaaS Security Market - Increasing Use of AI to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global
SaaS security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of
more than 22% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market
research study by Technavio.
The report categorizes the global SaaS security market by service (IAM
authentication, e-mail security, web-security, SIEM, and others), by
end-user (BFSI, healthcare, government, and others) . The report also
determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed
analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the
Americas, and EMEA.
Market driver: increasing use of SaaS application among enterprises
SaaS applications are experiencing a steady growth among enterprises by
replacing on-premise applications. SaaS applications help organizations
save infrastructural and maintenance cost. It also supports high
automation and scalability, apart from giving cost optimization
benefits. As enterprises begin to understand the benefits of SaaS
applications, they are more likely to adopt SaaS applications as it
helps free organizational resources and enables them to concentrate on
their core services. This increased adoption of SaaS applications to
reduce operational cost and improve efficiency will encourage vendors to
invest in SaaS security. Hence, this will drive the SaaS
security market.
Market trend: increasing use of AI for SaaS security
SaaS security vendors are planning to add AI technology to improve SaaS
security portfolios. Incorporating AI will add new adaptive access
capabilities, risk monitoring capability, and help SaaS applications
with automated threat detection. AI will have built-in user behavior
analytics (UBA) engine, which will establish a unique historical
baseline, such as Microsoft Office 365, Box, and others, for every user
and SaaS application.
“Every time a user accesses the SaaS application, the AI will compare
that with a baseline to check for any anomaly or risky behavior. If an
anomaly or risky behavior is found, then AI will write an incident
response through integration with third-party ticketing and incident
management systems. Hence, AI will help vendors in improving SaaS
security. Thus, it will lead to the growth of the SaaS security market
among SaaS vendors,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for IT
security research.
Market challenge: lack of network infrastructure
As the effects of SaaS security solutions are based on the availability
and quality of the network infrastructure, one of the major requirements
for efficient performance of SaaS security solutions is a strong and
robust network infrastructure. However, developing regions and even some
parts of the developed regions are still plagued with weak network
infrastructure, which hampers the performance of SaaS security
solutions, making SaaS application vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Thus,
despite the technological advances of SaaS security solutions, the
improper infrastructure may result in latency issues.
Some of the major contributors in the global SaaS security market:
-
Cisco Systems
-
McAfee
-
Symantec
