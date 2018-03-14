Global Sacks and Bags of Paper Market Report 2007-2018 Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "World:
Sacks And Bags Of Paper - Market Report - Analysis and Forecast to 2025"
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global paper sack and
bag market. It presents the latest data of the market size and volume,
domestic production, exports and imports, price dynamics and turnover in
the industry.
The report shows the sales data, allowing you to identify the key
drivers and restraints. You can find strategic analysis of key factors
influencing the market. Forecasts illustrate how the market will be
transformed in the medium term. Profiles of the leading companies and
brands are also included.
Product Coverage: Sacks and bags of paper, cartons,
boxes, cases, record sleeves and other packing containers (except bags)
of paper, paperboard, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibers; box
files, letter trays, and similar articles, of paper or paperboard of a
kind used in offices, shops or the like.
Data Coverage
-
Market volume and value
-
Volume and dynamics of domestic production
-
Structure of production by commodity groups
-
Structure of production by regions
-
Key market players and their profiles
-
Volume and dynamics of exports/imports
-
Producer prices, import/export prices
-
Trade structure and channels
-
Factors influencing the market
-
Forecast of the market dynamics in the medium term
-
Per Capita Consumption
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Description
1.2 Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Findings
2.2 Market Trends
3. Market Overview
3.1 Market Volume and Value
3.2 Consumption by Country
3.3 Market Opportunities by Country
3.4 Market Forecast to 2025
4. Production
4.1 Production from 2007-2016
4.2 Production by Country
5. Imports
5.1 Imports from 2007-2016
5.2 Imports by Country
5.3 Import Prices by Country
6. Exports
6.1 Exports from 2007-2016
6.2 Exports by Country
6.3 Export Prices by Country
7. Profiles of Major Producers
Appendix 1: Commodity Balance
Appendix 2: Trade and Prices by Countries
Appendix 3: Direction of Trade Between Major Producers and Consumers
Appendix 4: Producer Prices Index
