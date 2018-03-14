Global Sacks and Bags of Paper Market Report 2007-2018 Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "World: Sacks And Bags Of Paper - Market Report - Analysis and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Product Coverage: Sacks and bags of paper, cartons, boxes, cases, record sleeves and other packing containers (except bags) of paper, paperboard, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibers; box files, letter trays, and similar articles, of paper or paperboard of a kind used in offices, shops or the like.

Data Coverage

Market volume and value

Volume and dynamics of domestic production

Structure of production by commodity groups

Structure of production by regions

Key market players and their profiles

Volume and dynamics of exports/imports

Producer prices, import/export prices

Trade structure and channels

Factors influencing the market

Forecast of the market dynamics in the medium term

Per Capita Consumption

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Market Trends

3. Market Overview

3.1 Market Volume and Value

3.2 Consumption by Country

3.3 Market Opportunities by Country

3.4 Market Forecast to 2025

4. Production

4.1 Production from 2007-2016

4.2 Production by Country

5. Imports

5.1 Imports from 2007-2016

5.2 Imports by Country

5.3 Import Prices by Country

6. Exports

6.1 Exports from 2007-2016

6.2 Exports by Country

6.3 Export Prices by Country

7. Profiles of Major Producers

Appendix 1: Commodity Balance

Appendix 2: Trade and Prices by Countries

Appendix 3: Direction of Trade Between Major Producers and Consumers

Appendix 4: Producer Prices Index

