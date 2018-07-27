Log in
Global Satellite Based Earth Observation Market Analysis, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/27/2018 | 05:04pm CEST

The "Global Satellite Based Earth Observation Market - Segmented by End-User (Defense and Intelligence, Infrastructure and Engineering, Natural Resource Management, Energy and Power), Application, and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The satellite based earth observation market is expected to reach about 7 billion by 2023. The satellite based earth observation market, despite the high initial cost of investment and the firm governmental control and dependence, is an emerging market today and is projected to grow exponentially in the next decade. The satellite-based earth observation technology involves the capture and storage of information from satellites relating to the physical (structure and features), biological and chemical compositions of the Earth for monitoring, surveillance and decision-making in various verticals, such as Defense and Intelligence, Infrastructure and Engineering, Natural Resource Management, Energy and power, Disaster Management, location-based and navigation services, Information Management System, etc.

The amount of governmental control and regulations in the form of data policy and norms for safety and security purposes has resulted in the Government occupying the majority share in the market for a long time now. However, in more developed economies, such as North America and Europe, a good number of corporate players have emerged consistently with the increase of digitalisation and sales of mobile gadgets and equipment.

With Asia Pacific countries like India, China, and Japan, providing better prospects for the growth of space-related projects and research the cost of launching satellites into the orbits are reducing marginally which are benefiting the commercial players. According to the statistics form the UCS Satellite database, in 2017, the number of earth observation satellites launched by commercial/civil users (175) exceeded the number of earth observation satellites launched by any government/military organisations (19), for the first time.

Companies Mentioned

  • Airbus Defense and Space
  • Deimos Imaging
  • SL
  • Dettwiler & Associates Ltd.
  • Digital Globe Inc.
  • GeoOptics Inc.
  • ImageSat Inyternational N.V
  • Skybox Imaging Inc.
  • MDA Corp.
  • Planet Labs Inc.
  • PlanetIQ LLC
  • Rapid Eye A.G.
  • UrtheCast Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Satellite Based Earth Observation Market Segmentation

6. Company Profiles

7. Investment Analysis

8. Future of Global Satellite Based Earth Observation Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jxmd5c/global_satellite?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
