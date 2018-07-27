Global Satellite Based Earth Observation Market Analysis, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Satellite Based Earth Observation Market - Segmented by End-User
(Defense and Intelligence, Infrastructure and Engineering, Natural
Resource Management, Energy and Power), Application, and Region -
Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The satellite based earth observation market is expected to reach about
7 billion by 2023. The satellite based earth observation market, despite
the high initial cost of investment and the firm governmental control
and dependence, is an emerging market today and is projected to grow
exponentially in the next decade. The satellite-based earth observation
technology involves the capture and storage of information from
satellites relating to the physical (structure and features), biological
and chemical compositions of the Earth for monitoring, surveillance and
decision-making in various verticals, such as Defense and Intelligence,
Infrastructure and Engineering, Natural Resource Management, Energy and
power, Disaster Management, location-based and navigation services,
Information Management System, etc.
The amount of governmental control and regulations in the form of data
policy and norms for safety and security purposes has resulted in the
Government occupying the majority share in the market for a long time
now. However, in more developed economies, such as North America and
Europe, a good number of corporate players have emerged consistently
with the increase of digitalisation and sales of mobile gadgets and
equipment.
With Asia Pacific countries like India, China, and Japan, providing
better prospects for the growth of space-related projects and research
the cost of launching satellites into the orbits are reducing marginally
which are benefiting the commercial players. According to the statistics
form the UCS Satellite database, in 2017, the number of earth
observation satellites launched by commercial/civil users (175) exceeded
the number of earth observation satellites launched by any
government/military organisations (19), for the first time.
Companies Mentioned
-
Airbus Defense and Space
-
Deimos Imaging
-
SL
-
Dettwiler & Associates Ltd.
-
Digital Globe Inc.
-
GeoOptics Inc.
-
ImageSat Inyternational N.V
-
Skybox Imaging Inc.
-
MDA Corp.
-
Planet Labs Inc.
-
PlanetIQ LLC
-
Rapid Eye A.G.
-
UrtheCast Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Overview
4. Market Dynamics
5. Global Satellite Based Earth Observation Market Segmentation
6. Company Profiles
7. Investment Analysis
8. Future of Global Satellite Based Earth Observation Market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jxmd5c/global_satellite?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005397/en/