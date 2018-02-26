Log in
Global Satellite Remote Sensing Strategic Report 2018 Featuring Airbus, Ball Aerospace & Technologies, Boeing, ImageSat International, Maxar Technologies, Thales, SIC & Mitsubishi Electric - ResearchAndMarkets.com

02/26/2018 | 07:14am EST

The "Satellite Remote Sensing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Satellite Remote Sensing in US$ Million. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report profiles 45 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • Airbus Defence and Space (France)
  • Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp. (USA)
  • Boeing Company (USA)
  • ImageSat International N.V. (Israel)
  • Maxar Technologies Ltd. (USA)
  • Mitsubishi Electric Group (Japan)
  • Orbital ATK (USA)
  • Planet Labs, Inc. (USA)
  • Satellite Imaging Corporation (SIC) (USA)
  • Thales Group (France)
  • UrtheCast (Canada)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Competitive Scenario

3. Key End-Use Sectors & Application Trends

4. Remote Sensing A Conceptual Overview

5. Recent Industry Activity

6. Focus On Select Global Players

7. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 45 (including Divisions

Subsidiaries 49)

  • The United States (12)
  • Canada (4)
  • Japan (4)
  • Europe (13)
    • France (3)
    • Germany (2)
    • The United Kingdom (3)
    • Spain (2)
    • Rest of Europe (3)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)
  • Middle East (3)
  • Latin America (1)
  • Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kghtlb/global_satellite?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
