Global Secure Sockets Layer Certification Market - Growing Online Transactions to Boost Growth | Technavio

12/25/2017 | 07:03pm CET

The global secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 24% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171225005027/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global secure sockets layer (SSL) certif ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market 2017-2021 under their ICT library.

Global SSL certification market segmentation by type and end-user

Technavio’s report on the global SSL certification market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by type, including OV SSL certificate, DV SSL certificate, and EV SSL certificate. In 2016, the OV SSL certificate segment held the highest market share of more than 47% in the global SSL certification market.

Based on end-user, the global SSL certification market has been segmented into SMEs, large enterprises, and government agencies. The SMEs are organizations that have 100-500 employees out of which one or more employees are dedicated to managing its IT and data infrastructure.

“The employees in an SME are IT generalist and they might have to manage two or more IT-related tasks at once. SMEs adopt more DV and OV SSL certifications than EV SSL certifications due to budget constraints. However, OV and DV SSL certifications can be breached to a certain extent for any transaction-related activity. Thus, EV SSL certifications are best-suited for any kind of transactions online,” says Amrita Choudhury, a lead analyst at Technavio for IT security research.

Avail Technavio’s Year-End Special offer: Get 50% off on this report and all other reports covering industries like ICT; energy; food and beverage; healthcare and life sciences; automotive; industrial automation; education; and many more. Offer valid only from Dec 18 – Jan 7.

Global SSL certification market: competitive vendor landscape

The key vendors are compared based on the cost of the product they provide, type of encryption, and features along with SSL certification. Cost is one of the major factors considered by end-users while getting SSL certification. GoDaddy and Comodo are the low-cost SSL certification providers. The additional benefits provided by vendors could be UC support, algorithm support, vulnerability assessments, and browser compatibility. SSL certification also assists clients to enhance their Google search ranking according to the initiatives taken by Google.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

  • Increasing awareness of end-users
  • Increasing number of data thefts

Market challenges:

  • Use of self-signed certificates
  • Appropriate auditing by CAs

Market trends:

  • Growing number of online transactions
  • Increasing use of BYOD concept

Get a sample copy of the global SSL certification market report free of cost

Access Technavio’s continuously growing IT security research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].


© Business Wire 2017
