Global Secure Sockets Layer Certification Market - Growing Online Transactions to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global
secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market is expected to grow
at a CAGR of more than 24% from 2017-2021, according to a new market
research report by Technavio.
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market 2017-2021 under their ICT library.
Global SSL certification market segmentation by type and end-user
Technavio’s report on the global SSL certification market analyses the
business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of
market segmentation by type, including OV SSL certificate, DV SSL
certificate, and EV SSL certificate. In 2016, the OV SSL certificate
segment held the highest market share of more than 47% in the global SSL
certification market.
Based on end-user, the global SSL
certification market has been segmented into SMEs, large
enterprises, and government agencies. The SMEs are organizations that
have 100-500 employees out of which one or more employees are dedicated
to managing its IT and data infrastructure.
“The employees in an SME are IT generalist and they might have to
manage two or more IT-related tasks at once. SMEs adopt more DV
and OV SSL certifications than EV SSL certifications due to budget
constraints. However, OV and DV SSL certifications can be breached to a
certain extent for any transaction-related activity. Thus, EV SSL
certifications are best-suited for any kind of transactions online,” says
Amrita Choudhury, a lead analyst at Technavio for IT
security research.
Global SSL certification market: competitive vendor landscape
The key vendors are compared based on the cost of the product they
provide, type of encryption, and features along with SSL certification.
Cost is one of the major factors considered by end-users while getting
SSL certification. GoDaddy and Comodo are the low-cost SSL certification
providers. The additional benefits provided by vendors could be UC
support, algorithm support, vulnerability assessments, and browser
compatibility. SSL certification also assists clients to enhance their
Google search ranking according to the initiatives taken by Google.
Other topics covered in the report:
Market drivers:
-
Increasing awareness of end-users
-
Increasing number of data thefts
Market challenges:
-
Use of self-signed certificates
-
Appropriate auditing by CAs
Market trends:
-
Growing number of online transactions
-
Increasing use of BYOD concept
