Global Self Service Ticket Machines Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 6.27% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Self Service Ticket Machines Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global self-service ticket machines market was valued at US$7.218 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.27% over the forecast period to reach US$10.397 billion by 2023.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical region. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research. Various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others have been taken into consideration while conducting the secondary research. Both bottom-up and top down approaches have been utilized to determine the market size of the overall market and key segments.

Companies Mentioned

Parkeon

ALSA Grupo S.L.U

Mera-Systemy

AVM S.p.A.

Xerox

Acapela Group

Almex Transport

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Key Findings of the Study

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Self Service Ticket Machines Market Forecast by Product

6. Global Self Service Ticket Machines Devices Market Forecast by End-user

7. Global Self Service Ticket Machines Market Forecast by Geography

8. Competitive intelligence

9. Company profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s26c8h/global_self?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005422/en/