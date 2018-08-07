Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market 2018-2030: Analysis by Automation Level, Component, Vehicle Type, and Region

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 10:08am CEST

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market By Automation Level (Level 0, Level 1 & Others), By Component (Embedded Systems, Cameras & Others), By Vehicle Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the semi & fully autonomous vehicle market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 21% by 2030.

Growing focus of automotive OEMs on enhancing safety features and increasing government support for developing driverless vehicles are the major factors anticipated to aid the growth of global semi & fully autonomous vehicle market during the forecast period.

Moreover, foray of technology giants such as Google and Intel, among others, in autonomous vehicle market is further encouraging adoption of autonomous vehicles, thereby positively influencing the global semi & fully autonomous vehicle market.

Some of the major players operating in global semi & fully autonomous vehicle market are BMW AG, General Motors Co., Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Volkswagen AG, Tesla Motors Inc., Volvo Car Corporation, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) NV, and Hyundai Motor Company.

The report discusses the following aspects of semi & fully autonomous vehicle market globally:

  • Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Size, Share & Forecast
  • Segmental Analysis - By Automation Level (Level-0, Level-1, Level-2, Level-3, Level-4/5), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), By Component Type (Cameras, Radars, Lidars, Embedded Systems and Others), By Region, By Company
  • Competitive Analysis
  • Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Key Topics Covered

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook
4.1. Market Size & Forecast
4.1.1. By Value
4.2. Market Share & Forecast
4.2.1. By Automation Level
4.2.2. By Component
4.2.3. By Vehicle Type
4.2.4. By Region
4.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Component)
4.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
4.5. Market Attractiveness Index (By Region)

5. North America Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Automation Level
5.2.2. By Component
5.2.3. By Vehicle Type
5.2.4. By Country
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Component)
5.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
5.5. Market Attractiveness Index (By Region)
5.6. North-America Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Country Analysis
5.6.1. United States Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook
5.6.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.6.1.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.6.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.6.1.2.1. By Automation Level
5.6.1.2.2. By Component
5.6.1.2.3. By Vehicle Type
5.6.1.3. Market Attractiveness Index (Component)
5.6.1.4. Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type)
5.6.2. Canada Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook
5.6.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.6.2.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.6.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.6.2.2.1. By Automation Level
5.6.2.2.2. By Component
5.6.2.2.3. By Vehicle Type
5.6.2.3. Market Attractiveness Index (Component)
5.6.2.4. Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type)
5.6.3. Mexico Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook
5.6.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.6.3.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.6.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.6.3.2.1. By Automation Level
5.6.3.2.2. By Component
5.6.3.2.3. By Vehicle Type
5.6.3.3. Market Attractiveness Index (Component)
5.6.3.4. Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type)

6. Europe Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Automation Level
6.2.2. By Component
6.2.3. By Vehicle Type
6.2.4. By Country
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)
6.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Component)
6.5. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
6.6. Europe Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Country Analysis
6.6.1. Germany Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook
6.6.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.6.1.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.6.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.6.1.2.1. By Automation Level
6.6.1.2.2. By Component
6.6.1.2.3. By Vehicle Type
6.6.1.3. Market Attractiveness Index (Component)
6.6.1.4. Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type)
6.6.2. United Kingdom Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook
6.6.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.6.2.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.6.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.6.2.2.1. By Automation Level
6.6.2.2.2. By Component
6.6.2.2.3. By Vehicle Type
6.6.2.3. Market Attractiveness Index (Component)
6.6.2.4. Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type)
6.6.3. France Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook
6.6.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.6.3.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.6.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.6.3.2.1. By Automation Level
6.6.3.2.2. By Component
6.6.3.2.3. By Vehicle Type
6.6.3.3. Market Attractiveness Index (Component)
6.6.3.4. Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type)
6.6.4. Netherlands Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook
6.6.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.6.4.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.6.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.6.4.2.1. By Automation Level
6.6.4.2.2. By Component
6.6.4.2.3. By Vehicle Type
6.6.4.3. Market Attractiveness Index (Component)
6.6.4.4. Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type)

7. Asia-Pacific Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Automation Level
7.2.2. By Component
7.2.3. By Vehicle Type
7.2.4. By Country
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)
7.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Component)
7.5. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
7.6. Asia-Pacific Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Country Analysis
7.6.1. China Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook
7.6.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.6.1.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.6.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.6.1.2.1. By Automation Level
7.6.1.2.2. By Component
7.6.1.2.3. By Vehicle Type
7.6.1.3. Market Attractiveness Index (Component)
7.6.1.4. Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type)
7.6.2. Japan Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook
7.6.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.6.2.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.6.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.6.2.2.1. By Automation Level
7.6.2.2.2. By Component
7.6.2.2.3. By Vehicle Type
7.6.2.3. Market Attractiveness Index (Component)
7.6.2.4. Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type)
7.6.3. South Korea Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook
7.6.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.6.3.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.6.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.6.3.2.1. By Automation Level
7.6.3.2.2. By Component
7.6.3.2.3. By Vehicle Type
7.6.3.3. Market Attractiveness Index (Component)
7.6.3.4. Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type)
7.6.4. Singapore Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook
7.6.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.6.4.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.6.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.6.4.2.1. By Automation Level
7.6.4.2.2. By Component
7.6.4.2.3. By Vehicle Type
7.6.4.3. Market Attractiveness Index (Component)
7.6.4.4. Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type)

8. Rest of World Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Automation Level
8.2.2. By Component
8.2.3. By Vehicle Type
8.2.4. By Country
8.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)
8.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Component)
8.5. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
8.6. Rest of World Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Country Analysis
8.6.1. Russia Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook
8.6.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.6.1.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.6.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.6.1.2.1. By Automation Level
8.6.1.2.2. By Component
8.6.1.2.3. By Vehicle Type
8.6.1.3. Market Attractiveness Index (Component)
8.6.1.4. Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type)
8.6.2. Brazil Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook
8.6.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.6.2.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.6.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.6.2.2.1. By Automation Level
8.6.2.2.2. By Component
8.6.2.2.3. By Vehicle Type
8.6.2.3. Market Attractiveness Index (Component)
8.6.2.4. Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type)

9. Market Dynamics
9.1. Drivers
9.2. Challenges

10. Market Trends & Developments

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. BMW AG
11.2. General Motors Co.
11.3. Toyota Motor Corporation
11.4. Ford Motor Company
11.5. Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
11.6. Volkswagen AG
11.7. Tesla Motors Inc.
11.8. Volvo Car Corporation
11.9. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) NV
11.10. Hyundai Motor Company

12. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gljxfl/global_semi_and?w=12

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Cars, Industrial Automation

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:41aALLOT COMMUNICATIONS : Is TV Piracy a Problem or an Opportunity?
PU
10:41aPORR : acquires new infrastructure order in Poland
PU
10:37aMARI PETROLEUM : sponsors 'hiking and trekking'
AQ
10:37aTELENOR : Velocity partners with incubation centres
AQ
10:37aAUTOMOTIVE SHIELDING : Worldwide Analysis & Outlook to 2025 - The Intelligent Park Assist in EMI Application is the Fastest Growing Segment
GL
10:36aCOMMERZBANK : beats second quarter profit forecast but sees higher costs
RE
10:36aNISSAN MOTOR : Heritage meets Nissan Intelligent Mobility in Monterey
AQ
10:36aPAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES : Stranded Pakistanis in China reach home
AQ
10:36aSTRABAG : consortium awarded large contract for the Oldenburg–Wilhelmshaven rail upgrade line
PU
10:36aPRODUCT RECALL TRENDS IN HARDLINES : Q2 2018
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Rebound in Chinese shares, solid U.S. earnings support Asia
2AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : Facebook in talks with banks to expand customer service
3UNIPER SE : Uniper Swung to 1st Half Loss on Derivative Revaluation
4DEUTSCHE POST : DEUTSCHE POST : 2Q Profit Declined on PEP Division Problems
5BEIERSDORF : BEIERSDORF : Raises 2018 Sales Outlook on 1st Half Performance

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.