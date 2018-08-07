Global Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market 2018-2030: Analysis by Automation Level, Component, Vehicle Type, and Region

According to the report, the semi & fully autonomous vehicle market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 21% by 2030.
Growing focus of automotive OEMs on enhancing safety features and increasing government support for developing driverless vehicles are the major factors anticipated to aid the growth of global semi & fully autonomous vehicle market during the forecast period.
Moreover, foray of technology giants such as Google and Intel, among others, in autonomous vehicle market is further encouraging adoption of autonomous vehicles, thereby positively influencing the global semi & fully autonomous vehicle market.
Some of the major players operating in global semi & fully autonomous vehicle market are BMW AG, General Motors Co., Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Volkswagen AG, Tesla Motors Inc., Volvo Car Corporation, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) NV, and Hyundai Motor Company.
The report discusses the following aspects of semi & fully autonomous vehicle market globally:
Segmental Analysis - By Automation Level (Level-0, Level-1, Level-2, Level-3, Level-4/5), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), By Component Type (Cameras, Radars, Lidars, Embedded Systems and Others), By Region, By Company
Competitive Analysis
Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook 4.1. Market Size & Forecast 4.1.1. By Value 4.2. Market Share & Forecast 4.2.1. By Automation Level 4.2.2. By Component 4.2.3. By Vehicle Type 4.2.4. By Region 4.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Component) 4.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type) 4.5. Market Attractiveness Index (By Region)
5. North America Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook 5.1. Market Size & Forecast 5.1.1. By Value 5.2. Market Share & Forecast 5.2.1. By Automation Level 5.2.2. By Component 5.2.3. By Vehicle Type 5.2.4. By Country 5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Component) 5.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type) 5.5. Market Attractiveness Index (By Region) 5.6. North-America Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Country Analysis 5.6.1. United States Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook 5.6.1.1. Market Size & Forecast 5.6.1.1.1. By Value & Volume 5.6.1.2. Market Share & Forecast 5.6.1.2.1. By Automation Level 5.6.1.2.2. By Component 5.6.1.2.3. By Vehicle Type 5.6.1.3. Market Attractiveness Index (Component) 5.6.1.4. Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type) 5.6.2. Canada Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook 5.6.2.1. Market Size & Forecast 5.6.2.1.1. By Value & Volume 5.6.2.2. Market Share & Forecast 5.6.2.2.1. By Automation Level 5.6.2.2.2. By Component 5.6.2.2.3. By Vehicle Type 5.6.2.3. Market Attractiveness Index (Component) 5.6.2.4. Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type) 5.6.3. Mexico Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook 5.6.3.1. Market Size & Forecast 5.6.3.1.1. By Value & Volume 5.6.3.2. Market Share & Forecast 5.6.3.2.1. By Automation Level 5.6.3.2.2. By Component 5.6.3.2.3. By Vehicle Type 5.6.3.3. Market Attractiveness Index (Component) 5.6.3.4. Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type)
6. Europe Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook 6.1. Market Size & Forecast 6.1.1. By Value 6.2. Market Share & Forecast 6.2.1. By Automation Level 6.2.2. By Component 6.2.3. By Vehicle Type 6.2.4. By Country 6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country) 6.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Component) 6.5. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type) 6.6. Europe Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Country Analysis 6.6.1. Germany Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook 6.6.1.1. Market Size & Forecast 6.6.1.1.1. By Value & Volume 6.6.1.2. Market Share & Forecast 6.6.1.2.1. By Automation Level 6.6.1.2.2. By Component 6.6.1.2.3. By Vehicle Type 6.6.1.3. Market Attractiveness Index (Component) 6.6.1.4. Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type) 6.6.2. United Kingdom Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook 6.6.2.1. Market Size & Forecast 6.6.2.1.1. By Value & Volume 6.6.2.2. Market Share & Forecast 6.6.2.2.1. By Automation Level 6.6.2.2.2. By Component 6.6.2.2.3. By Vehicle Type 6.6.2.3. Market Attractiveness Index (Component) 6.6.2.4. Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type) 6.6.3. France Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook 6.6.3.1. Market Size & Forecast 6.6.3.1.1. By Value & Volume 6.6.3.2. Market Share & Forecast 6.6.3.2.1. By Automation Level 6.6.3.2.2. By Component 6.6.3.2.3. By Vehicle Type 6.6.3.3. Market Attractiveness Index (Component) 6.6.3.4. Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type) 6.6.4. Netherlands Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook 6.6.4.1. Market Size & Forecast 6.6.4.1.1. By Value & Volume 6.6.4.2. Market Share & Forecast 6.6.4.2.1. By Automation Level 6.6.4.2.2. By Component 6.6.4.2.3. By Vehicle Type 6.6.4.3. Market Attractiveness Index (Component) 6.6.4.4. Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type)
7. Asia-Pacific Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook 7.1. Market Size & Forecast 7.1.1. By Value 7.2. Market Share & Forecast 7.2.1. By Automation Level 7.2.2. By Component 7.2.3. By Vehicle Type 7.2.4. By Country 7.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country) 7.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Component) 7.5. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type) 7.6. Asia-Pacific Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Country Analysis 7.6.1. China Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook 7.6.1.1. Market Size & Forecast 7.6.1.1.1. By Value & Volume 7.6.1.2. Market Share & Forecast 7.6.1.2.1. By Automation Level 7.6.1.2.2. By Component 7.6.1.2.3. By Vehicle Type 7.6.1.3. Market Attractiveness Index (Component) 7.6.1.4. Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type) 7.6.2. Japan Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook 7.6.2.1. Market Size & Forecast 7.6.2.1.1. By Value & Volume 7.6.2.2. Market Share & Forecast 7.6.2.2.1. By Automation Level 7.6.2.2.2. By Component 7.6.2.2.3. By Vehicle Type 7.6.2.3. Market Attractiveness Index (Component) 7.6.2.4. Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type) 7.6.3. South Korea Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook 7.6.3.1. Market Size & Forecast 7.6.3.1.1. By Value & Volume 7.6.3.2. Market Share & Forecast 7.6.3.2.1. By Automation Level 7.6.3.2.2. By Component 7.6.3.2.3. By Vehicle Type 7.6.3.3. Market Attractiveness Index (Component) 7.6.3.4. Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type) 7.6.4. Singapore Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook 7.6.4.1. Market Size & Forecast 7.6.4.1.1. By Value & Volume 7.6.4.2. Market Share & Forecast 7.6.4.2.1. By Automation Level 7.6.4.2.2. By Component 7.6.4.2.3. By Vehicle Type 7.6.4.3. Market Attractiveness Index (Component) 7.6.4.4. Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type)
8. Rest of World Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook 8.1. Market Size & Forecast 8.1.1. By Value 8.2. Market Share & Forecast 8.2.1. By Automation Level 8.2.2. By Component 8.2.3. By Vehicle Type 8.2.4. By Country 8.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country) 8.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Component) 8.5. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type) 8.6. Rest of World Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Country Analysis 8.6.1. Russia Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook 8.6.1.1. Market Size & Forecast 8.6.1.1.1. By Value & Volume 8.6.1.2. Market Share & Forecast 8.6.1.2.1. By Automation Level 8.6.1.2.2. By Component 8.6.1.2.3. By Vehicle Type 8.6.1.3. Market Attractiveness Index (Component) 8.6.1.4. Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type) 8.6.2. Brazil Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook 8.6.2.1. Market Size & Forecast 8.6.2.1.1. By Value & Volume 8.6.2.2. Market Share & Forecast 8.6.2.2.1. By Automation Level 8.6.2.2.2. By Component 8.6.2.2.3. By Vehicle Type 8.6.2.3. Market Attractiveness Index (Component) 8.6.2.4. Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type)
9. Market Dynamics 9.1. Drivers 9.2. Challenges
10. Market Trends & Developments
11. Competitive Landscape 11.1. BMW AG 11.2. General Motors Co. 11.3. Toyota Motor Corporation 11.4. Ford Motor Company 11.5. Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. 11.6. Volkswagen AG 11.7. Tesla Motors Inc. 11.8. Volvo Car Corporation 11.9. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) NV 11.10. Hyundai Motor Company