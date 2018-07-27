Global Set-Top-Box Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Set-Top-Box Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The analysts forecast the global set-top-box market to generate a
revenue of close to USD 25 billion by 2022.
Set-top-boxes (STBs) are devices that connect TVs to an external signal
source and transform the signal into video content that is displayed on
the TV screen. The source can be a cable, satellite, broadband,
telephone line, or a digital subscriber line (DSL) connection. STBs are
available in three types: Standard definition (SD), high-definition
(HD), and 4K.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the
global set-top-box market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size,
the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study,
synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
One trend in the market is development of integrated STBs. Several TV
manufacturers such as Videocon, Samsung, and LG are developing TVs
integrated with STBs. These TVs ensure clutter-free installation as the
number of wire sets within a single device is limited.
One driver in the market is digitalization of cable networks.
Digitalization of cable networks is one of the key factors driving the
growth of the global STB market. Digitalization has increasingly become
predominant in many countries as it helps improve the quality of cable
networks and helps network operators record the number of subscribers.
The report states that one challenge in the market is high popularity
and availability of free online-streaming platforms. Video streaming
websites and platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and 123movies offer
free online video content. For instance, in December 2016, YouTube
received more than one billion video content. For instance, in December
2016, YouTube received more than one billion unique visitors, the
highest for online platforms.
Companies Mentioned
-
ARRIS International
-
DISH Network
-
HUMAX Electronics
-
Roku
-
Technicolor
Key Topics Covered:
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope Of The Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation By Type
08. Customer Landscape
09. Market Segmentation By Resolution
10. Regional Landscape
11. Decision Framework
12. Drivers And Challenges
13. Market Trends
14. Vendor Landscape
15. Vendor Analysis
16. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h868qb/global?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005485/en/