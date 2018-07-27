Global Set-Top-Box Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Set-Top-Box Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the global set-top-box market to generate a revenue of close to USD 25 billion by 2022.

Set-top-boxes (STBs) are devices that connect TVs to an external signal source and transform the signal into video content that is displayed on the TV screen. The source can be a cable, satellite, broadband, telephone line, or a digital subscriber line (DSL) connection. STBs are available in three types: Standard definition (SD), high-definition (HD), and 4K.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global set-top-box market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

One trend in the market is development of integrated STBs. Several TV manufacturers such as Videocon, Samsung, and LG are developing TVs integrated with STBs. These TVs ensure clutter-free installation as the number of wire sets within a single device is limited.

One driver in the market is digitalization of cable networks. Digitalization of cable networks is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global STB market. Digitalization has increasingly become predominant in many countries as it helps improve the quality of cable networks and helps network operators record the number of subscribers.

The report states that one challenge in the market is high popularity and availability of free online-streaming platforms. Video streaming websites and platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and 123movies offer free online video content. For instance, in December 2016, YouTube received more than one billion video content. For instance, in December 2016, YouTube received more than one billion unique visitors, the highest for online platforms.

