Global Silicon and Ferrosilicon Strategic Business Report, 2018 - Annual Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

05/21/2018 | 11:04am CEST

The "Silicon and Ferrosilicon - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Silicon and Ferrosilicon in Metric Tons by the following End-Use Applications:

  • Silicon - Metallurgy, Chemicals, Semiconductors, and Others
  • Ferrosilicon - Ferrous Foundry, Steel Industry, and Others

The report profiles 44 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (The Netherlands)
  • China National BlueStar (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Elkem AS (Norway)
  • The Lanzhou BlueStar Silicon Materials Co., Ltd. (China)
  • DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)
  • Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation (USA)
  • Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
  • Ferroglobe PLC (UK)
  • Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (Japan)
  • Mitsubishi Polysilicon America Corporation (USA)
  • OSAKA Titanium Technologies Co., Ltd. (Japan)
  • REC Silicon ASA (Norway)
  • Simcoa (Silicon Metal Company of Australia) Operations Pty Ltd. (Australia)
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
  • Sumco Corporation (Japan)
  • The Rima Group (Brazil)
  • Tokuyama Corporation (Japan)
  • Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Market Trends, Issues & Drivers

3. Key Issues And Threats Confronting The Market

4. Product Overview

5. Recent Industry Activity

6. Focus On Select Global Players

7. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 44 (including Divisions

Subsidiaries 50)

  • The United States (9)
  • Japan (6)
  • Europe (10)
    • Germany (2)
    • The United Kingdom (1)
    • Rest of Europe (7)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (19)
  • Middle East (1)
  • Latin America (4)
  • Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lgx4lx/global_silicon?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
