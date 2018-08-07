Global Sleep Apnea Market 2018-2024 by Product (Diagnostics & Therapeutics) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Sleep Apnea Market (By Products - Diagnostics & Therapeutics; By Region
- North America - The US; Europe - The UK & Germany; Asia Pacific -
China & India; Latin America) Outlook 2024" report has been
The growth of global sleep apnea devices market is primarily attributed
to the prevalence of sleep apnea, high incidence of lifestyle-related
chronic diseases, increasing obesity, rising demand in emerging markets
and increasing geriatric population. However, some of the factors
restraining the growth of the industry are stringent regulatory norms
and the high cost of devices.
The report provides information on the current scenario, market outlook
of the global sleep apnea market with detailed analysis of market
segments such as Diagnostics & Therapeutics.
The market is further analyzed with the detailed market outlook for
global as well as regional markets such as North America, Europe, Asia
Pacific and Latin America. Future forecasts of sleep apnea treatment
market overall and across various sub-segments have been provided till
2024, for all the geographies.
Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analyzed in the
competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key
comparative insights.
Major industry players operating in the global sleep apnea market
include ResMed Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Philips Respironics,
CareFusion, among others. These players are profiled herein based on
attributes such as business overview, product segments, and financial
analysis.
It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and
other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in
the competitive landscape section.
In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant
forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will
be helpful in evaluating opportunities in the global as well as regional
sleep apnea market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
3. Sleep Apnea
4. Market Analysis
5. Market Segmentation
6. Regional Analysis
7. Market Dynamics
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Company Profiles
-
ResMed Inc.
-
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
-
Philips Respironics
-
CareFusion
