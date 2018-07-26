Global Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market 2015-2024: With Apple Not Yet in the Market, Android Rules the OS Space for Smart AR Glasses

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in Units.
The report profiles 54 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Atheer, Inc. (USA)
Avegant Corp. (USA)
DAQRI (USA)
Epson America, Inc. (USA)
Everysight LTD (Israel)
GlassUp (Italy)
Google Inc. (USA)
LAFORGE OPTICAL (USA)
Laster Technologies (France)
Lumus Ltd. (Israel)
Magic Leap, Inc. (USA)
Meta Company (USA)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
NVIS, Inc. (USA)
Optinvent SA (France)
Osterhout Design Group (USA)
Penny AB (Sweden)
Recon Instruments Inc. (Canada)
Samsung (South Korea)
Sony Corporation (Japan)
Sulon Technologies, Inc. (Canada)
Tobii AB (Sweden)
TRIVISIO (Germany)
Upskill (USA)
Vrvana, Inc. (Canada)
Vuzix Corporation (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW With Wearable Computing Gaining Mainstream Attention, the Time is Ripe for Mobility in the Realm of Augmented Reality Market Review By Combining Augmented Reality with Mobility, Smart AR Glasses Wield a Clear Advantage Over Competitive Substitutes Smart AR Glasses Roadmap Competition in the Market Remains Volatile & Transformative Does Google Have What it Takes to Bring Down Microsoft, the Present Leader in Wearable Holographic Computing? Where Does Google Fit in the Current Scenario? ODG & Meta Company Gang Up With Google to Battle Against Microsoft It is a Long Wait Before Google Glass 2.0 & HoloLens are Opened to the Consumer Market & Here's Why A Review of Major Market Trends and Drivers Growing Investments in Smart Workforce Mobility & Productivity to Benefit Adoption of AR in the Enterprise/ Industrial Sector Increasing Investments in BYOD Brings Greater Market Opportunity for Smartphone Tethered Smartglasses in the Enterprise Sector as Against PC Tethered Variants With Apple Not Yet in the Market, Android Rules the OS Space for Smart AR Glasses The App Ecosystem, the Most Vital Ingredient in Making Augmented Reality Enterprise Ready Rapid Sales of Smartphones to Benefit Smartphone- Dependent AR Glasses in the Immediate to Medium Term Period The 3rd Wave of MAR Standalone SARGs to Replace Smartphones in the Long-Run A Peek Into Emerging New Application Possibilities in the Enterprise & Industrial Sectors AR, the Next Revolution in Retail & Shopping SARGs Enable Hands-Free Order Picking in Warehouses & Logistics Hands-Free Inspection, Maintenance & Repair of Production Floor Machinery AR Compliments CRM to Transform Sales and Service Processes in Enterprises Growing Use of Smart AR Glasses for 3D/CAD Modelling in Design Firms Revolutionary Impact of AR in Healthcare & Medicine Key Challenges to Growth Privacy & Societal Issues Cost Continues to Remain High Computer Vision Syndrome Narrow Field of View Latency Issues Lack of Awareness & Penetration in Addressable Markets Market Outlook
2. PRODUCT DEFINITION
3. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS Vuzix's Partner Upskill Introduces Next Gen Skylight Platform ODG Introduces R-7HL Smart Glass Espacetime Releases Novel Range of AR Smart Glasses Lumus Unveils AR Glasses Display with a 55-Degree FOV Vuzix Showcases New Blade 3000 Smart Glasses ODG Introduces R-8 and R-9 Smartglasses Lenovo Launches Glass C200 Kopin Introduces PupilTM Smallest Smart Glass Display Vuzix Releases M300 Smart Glasses Epson Launches Moverio BT-300 Smart AR Glasses Penny Introduces C Wear 30 AR Compute Stick Glasses
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY Vuzix and MPC Energy Ink Strategic Partnership Vuzix Collaborates with BlackBerry Vuzix Partners with Ubimax Atheer Completes Acquisition of SpaceView CastAR Discontinues its Business Apple Acquires SensoMotoric Instruments Upskill Takes Over Pristine Crunchfish Collaborates with LLVision Vuzix Inks Development Agreement with Toshiba Apple and Carl Zeiss Partner for Developing AR Smart Glasses MIGU and ODG Partner for Launch of ODG Smartglasses in China Microsoft Launches Microsoft HoloLens in Japan Atheer Inks Partnership Deal with Wikitude Microsoft Expands HoloLens Presence Zerintia Signs an Agreement with Vuzix Epson Inks Partnership Deal with DJI Recon Collaborates with APX for Delivering Smart-Eyewear Solution 21st Century Fox Acquires Minority Stake in ODG
5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 54 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 56)