Global Smart Healthcare Market Outlook to 2022 - One Major Driver of the Market is the Growing Demand for Remote Health Monitoring - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Global Smart Healthcare Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of
24.1% during the period 2018-2022.
One trend affecting this market is adoption of IoT in healthcare. IoT
applications such as mHealth enable the provision of facilities such as
medication reminders, remote diagnostics, and telemedicine services.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the
growing demand for remote health monitoring. This is due to growth of
the elderly population resulting in the rising prevalence of chronic
diseases such as diabetes, cancer, arthritis, obesity, asthma, and heart
diseases.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is
the high cost involved with smart healthcare. Consumers are hesitant to
adopt devices that use biosensor technology because they are associated
with high costs.
Key Vendors
-
Abbott Laboratories
-
Allscripts
-
Cisco Systems
-
General Electric
-
Koninklijke Philips
Key Topics Covered
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope of the Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Solution
08. Customer Landscape
09. Regional Landscape
10. Decision Framework
11. Drivers and Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Vendor Landscape
14. Vendor Analysis
