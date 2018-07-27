Log in
Global Smart Healthcare Market Outlook to 2022 - One Major Driver of the Market is the Growing Demand for Remote Health Monitoring - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/27/2018 | 08:02pm CEST

The "Global Smart Healthcare Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Healthcare Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is adoption of IoT in healthcare. IoT applications such as mHealth enable the provision of facilities such as medication reminders, remote diagnostics, and telemedicine services.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing demand for remote health monitoring. This is due to growth of the elderly population resulting in the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, arthritis, obesity, asthma, and heart diseases.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high cost involved with smart healthcare. Consumers are hesitant to adopt devices that use biosensor technology because they are associated with high costs.

Key Vendors

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Allscripts
  • Cisco Systems
  • General Electric
  • Koninklijke Philips

Key Topics Covered

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope of the Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Solution

08. Customer Landscape

09. Regional Landscape

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers and Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p86t7p/global_smart?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
