Global Smartphone-Based Automotive Infotainment System Market - Growth Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

The global
smartphone-based automotive infotainment system market is
expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the period
2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio.
The report presents a comprehensive research of the global smartphone-based
automotive infotainment system market by technology that
includes mirrorlink, carplay, and Android auto. The report also
determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed
analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the
Americas, and EMEA.
Market driver: smartphone-based automotive infotainment systems
provide a low-cost navigation solution
Embedded solution is an expensive technology for automotive OEMs to
offer in mass-segment vehicles. Automotive OEMs are forced to find
low-cost solutions as the demand for navigation increases. The
smartphone market is highly dynamic, and it is undergoing rapid
technological developments. This has led to robust navigation support in
modern smartphones.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automotive
electronics research, “The availability of low-cost data
plans for high-speed connectivity such as 4G services has revolutionized
the infotainment industry. This high-speed connectivity is providing
systems the capability to remain connected through real-time data
transfer and streaming. Consequently, smartphone integration with car
dashboards allows automotive OEMs to provide robust navigation support
in cars in a cost-effective way.”
Market trend: surge in analytics for consumer behavior
There has been an increased demand for infotainment services such as
live music and cloud services in recent years because of the rapid
development of the smartphone and IT industry. Earlier, the infotainment
systems were used to play the media available on the local device. But,
the need for internet connectivity and connected cars technology has led
to increased demand for connected infotainment systems. The infotainment
technology has stepped further by introducing smart infotainment systems
that use data analytics-based on inputs such as interactive voice
recognition among others.
Market challenge: use of infotainment system may lead to driver
distraction
Most of the smartphone-based
automotive infotainment systems provide voice-activated function
as high-tech safety options. But using these while driving is considered
as dangerous as using hand-held devices as these systems are complex to
operate compared with using hand-held devices.
