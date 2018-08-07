Global Smoothies Strategic Business Report 2018: Focus on Made-to-Order Smoothies & Packaged Smoothies - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Smoothies - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Smoothies in US$ Million.

The US market is further analyzed by the following Segments:

Made-to-order Smoothies

Packaged Smoothies

The report profiles 83 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (US)

Bolthouse Farms (US)

Boost Juice Bars Ltd. (Australia)

Crussh Juice Bars Ltd. (UK)

Ella's Kitchen (Brands) Ltd (UK)

Freshns Quality Brands (US)

Innocent Ltd. (UK)

Jamba Juice Company (US)

Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies (US)

Naked Juice Company (US)

Orange Julius of America (US)

Planet Smoothie (US)

Red Mango FC, LLC (US)

Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies (US)

Smoothie King Franchise, Inc. (US)

Surf City Squeeze (US)

Stonyfield Farm, Inc. (US)

Suja Life, LLC (US)

TCBY Systems, LLC (US)

Tropical Smoothie Cafe (US)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Noteworthy Trends, Drivers And Issues

3. Smoothies - An Overview

4. Product Introductions/Innovations

5. Recent Industry Activity

6. Focus On Select Players

7. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 83 (including Divisions

Subsidiaries - 86)

The United States (55)

Canada (4)

Europe (17) The United Kingdom (9) Rest of Europe (8)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)

Middle East (1)

Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cwhnz5/global_smoothies?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005670/en/