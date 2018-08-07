Log in
Global Smoothies Strategic Business Report 2018: Focus on Made-to-Order Smoothies & Packaged Smoothies - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/07/2018 | 06:31pm CEST

The "Smoothies - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Smoothies in US$ Million.

The US market is further analyzed by the following Segments:

  • Made-to-order Smoothies
  • Packaged Smoothies

The report profiles 83 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (US)
  • Bolthouse Farms (US)
  • Boost Juice Bars Ltd. (Australia)
  • Crussh Juice Bars Ltd. (UK)
  • Ella's Kitchen (Brands) Ltd (UK)
  • Freshns Quality Brands (US)
  • Innocent Ltd. (UK)
  • Jamba Juice Company (US)
  • Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies (US)
  • Naked Juice Company (US)
  • Orange Julius of America (US)
  • Planet Smoothie (US)
  • Red Mango FC, LLC (US)
  • Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies (US)
  • Smoothie King Franchise, Inc. (US)
  • Surf City Squeeze (US)
  • Stonyfield Farm, Inc. (US)
  • Suja Life, LLC (US)
  • TCBY Systems, LLC (US)
  • Tropical Smoothie Cafe (US)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Noteworthy Trends, Drivers And Issues

3. Smoothies - An Overview

4. Product Introductions/Innovations

5. Recent Industry Activity

6. Focus On Select Players

7. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 83 (including Divisions

Subsidiaries - 86)

  • The United States (55)
  • Canada (4)
  • Europe (17)
    • The United Kingdom (9)
    • Rest of Europe (8)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)
  • Middle East (1)
  • Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cwhnz5/global_smoothies?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
