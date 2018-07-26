Global Soldier Systems Market, 2023 by Personal Protection, Communication, Power and Transmission, Surveillance and Target Acquisition, Navigation and Health Monitoring, Vision - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Soldier Systems Market by End User (Military, Homeland Security), Type (Personal Protection, Communication, Power and Transmission, Surveillance and Target Acquisition, Navigation and Health Monitoring, Vision), Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The soldier systems market is projected to grow from 9.78 billion in 2018 to USD 14.14 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.65% from 2018 to 2023

The growth of the market for soldier systems is driven by several factors such as the increasing focus of military forces of different countries on the soldier protection, upgrading the existing soldier gears, growing terrorism, and increasing need for inter-connected warfare systems.

However, factors such as the complexities involved in the integration of various subsystems of soldier systems, funding constraints for R&D activities being carried out to bring innovations in soldier systems, and decreasing budgets of soldier modernization programs are expected to challenge the growth of the soldier systems market across the globe.

Based on type, the soldier systems market has been segmented into personal protection, Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE), communication, power and transmission, surveillance and target acquisition, navigation and health monitoring, vision, exoskeleton, and training & simulation. The training & simulation segment of the soldier systems market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of the training & simulation segment of the market can be attributed to the penetration of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in various training & simulation devices. The ability of augmented reality to combine the real world with virtual objects has increased the demand for augmented reality in various defense applications.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Soldier Systems Market, By End User

8 Soldier Systems Market, By Type

9 Regional Analysis

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

Rheinmetall AG

General Dynamics Corporation

Thales Group

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Harris Corporation

Safran S.A.

Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC

Saab AB

Flir Systems, Inc.

Bae Systems PLC

Northrop Grumman Corporation

L-3 Warrior Sensor Systems

Leonardo S.P.A

Aselsan A.S.

