Global Soldier Systems Market, 2023 by Personal Protection, Communication, Power and Transmission, Surveillance and Target Acquisition, Navigation and Health Monitoring, Vision - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The soldier systems market is projected to grow from 9.78 billion in
2018 to USD 14.14 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.65% from 2018 to 2023
The growth of the market for soldier systems is driven by several
factors such as the increasing focus of military forces of different
countries on the soldier protection, upgrading the existing soldier
gears, growing terrorism, and increasing need for inter-connected
warfare systems.
However, factors such as the complexities involved in the integration of
various subsystems of soldier systems, funding constraints for R&D
activities being carried out to bring innovations in soldier systems,
and decreasing budgets of soldier modernization programs are expected to
challenge the growth of the soldier systems market across the globe.
Based on type, the soldier systems market has been segmented into
personal protection, Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE),
communication, power and transmission, surveillance and target
acquisition, navigation and health monitoring, vision, exoskeleton, and
training & simulation. The training & simulation segment of the soldier
systems market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the
forecast period.
The growth of the training & simulation segment of the market can be
attributed to the penetration of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual
Reality (VR) in various training & simulation devices. The ability of
augmented reality to combine the real world with virtual objects has
increased the demand for augmented reality in various defense
applications.
