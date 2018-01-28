Global Soy-Based Chemicals Market - Trends, Drivers, Challenges, and Vendor Analysis | Technavio

The global
soy-based chemicals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of
close to 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market
research study by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180128005031/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global soy-based chemicals market 2018-2022 under their chemicals and materials library. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report categorizes the global
soy-based chemicals market by application, including biodiesel,
food and beverages, plastic and polymers, paper and pulp, and personal
care and cosmetics. The report also determines the geographic breakdown
of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes
key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.
Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get
the third for free: View Technavio’s
latest discounts and promotions
Market driver: increasing demand for biofuels
As they reduce carbon emissions and removes the dependency on fossil
fuels, the use of biofuels had increased. Also, the production of
biofuels requires feedstock, which is generally renewable in nature. The
use of biofuel is high in agriculture-based economies such as India,
China, and Brazil because of the availability of vast area for the
feedstock production. As they can reduce the emission of greenhouse
gases, biofuels are used as a substitution for petroleum-based fuels.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for specialty
chemicals research, “Countries such as the US and
Germany are supporting the use of biofuels to reduce the dependence on
imported crude oil, which will boost the consumption of biofuel such as
soy-based biodiesel. The production of biodiesel involves the use of
soy-based chemicals. The growth in the global soy-based chemicals market
during the forecast period is expected to increase due to the
consumption of biofuels such as soy-based biodiesel.”
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Market trend: growing demand for natural waxes in candle industry
Rising environmental concerns and the demand for bio-based products are
expected to foster the consumption of soy-based chemicals in the natural
wax industry. In the natural wax industry, soy-based chemicals are used
as substitutes of petroleum and synthetic products. Due to similar
properties and functionality offered by soy wax, the major vendors in
the candle industry are opting for soy wax than paraffin wax. Also, soy
wax is a biodegradable product which is produced from soybeans, whereas
paraffin wax is produced from petroleum. Paraffin wax releases
substances that are harmful to humans such as black soot and
carcinogens. Soy wax candles are non-toxic. They also facilitate cleaner
burning, higher durability, and excellent fragrance. Soy-wax has a
greater potential in the candle industry, owing to such properties.
Market challenge: volatility in soybean prices
The fluctuations in the costs of commodities have put a lot of financial
pressure on the numerous producers in recent years. Fluctuation in the
cost of soybean is affecting the cost of products derived from soybean
after the global crisis (2008). For example, the cost of soy-based
consumer packaged goods saw an increase of double digits in recent
years. Only a few have recovered from the global crisis. Major economies
are yet to recover; some are still struggling to recover. The
fluctuations in prices of raw materials are yet to stabilize, even
though the global economy has shown signs of a positive outlook. Many
vendors do not have the adaptability to cater to market volatility.
Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn
how Technavio can help
Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace,
make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize
their market positions.
Some of the major contributors in the global soy-based chemicals
market:
-
Ag Processing
-
Archer Daniels Midland
-
Bunge
-
Cargill
-
Stepan
-
Soy Technologies
The global
soy-based chemicals market is moderately fragmented. Though
there are few leading vendors, new vendors look at capturing the market
share. Players in the market are trying to increase their global
footprint by mergers and acquisitions and collaborating with local or
regional players.
Get a sample copy of the global
soy-based chemicals market report free of cost
Access Technavio’s continuously growing specialty
chemicals research library and find expert analysis on
hundreds of markets.
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180128005031/en/