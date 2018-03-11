Global Soy Food Market - Health Conscious Consumers to Drive Growth| Technavio

Market research firm Technavio
has announced the release of their latest report on the global
soy food market. This new report will provide expert market
insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180311005050/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global soy food market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report will follow up on Technavio’s previous soy food market
research, offering an up-to-date assessment of the market. It will also
provide new forecasts based on the recent data available.
The upgraded research report on the soy food market is an integral part
of Technavio’s food
portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research
reports on the food market, offering new developments, recent trends,
along with an analysis of present-day competitors. Some of the topics
include juice market, animal feed market, stevia market, and seeds
market.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the
third for FREE: View
all Technavio’s current offers
Global opportunities for growth
Technavio’s previous report on the global
soy food market projected the hypermarket and supermarkets
segment as the highest contributors to the market share when compared to
food specialists and convenience stores, in terms of distribution
channel. The increase in the number of hypermarkets and supermarkets in
developing countries such as Brazil, India, and China, were major
driving factors for the market.
In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated,
“The health benefits offered by soy-based food products is driving the
market. Consumers are becoming more aware of the potential health
benefits of soy and are, therefore, consuming food products that contain
soy in them. The high consumption can also be attributed to benefits
provided by soy protein in increasing the bone density and reduce the
risk of heart failure and breast cancer.”
Technavio’s new report on the global soy food market will evaluate
the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four
years, introducing new data and observations and providing new
predictions.
Looking for the latest information on the global soy food market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Detailed analysis at your fingertips
Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:
-
Market analysis through 2022
-
Top factors driving the market growth
-
Competitive landscape of the market
-
Market opportunities and factors impeding growth
The report on the global
soy food market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order
now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.
|
|
Technavio’s best deals of the month!
Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30% discount
on all Energy
reports. Offer valid from 12th March - 18th
March.
OR
Get 20% off on all Media
and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till
the 31st of March.
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all
sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing
client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive
research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in
existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions
within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180311005050/en/