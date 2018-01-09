Log in
Global Spine Biologics Market 2018-2022 - Growing Geriatric Population Driving the Market - Research and Markets

01/09/2018 | 06:12pm CET

The "Global Spine Biologics Market 2018-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The analysts forecast the global spine biologics market to grow at a CAGR of 4.09% during the period 2018-2022.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global spine biologics market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of spine biologics.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries. Surgeons are opting for minimally invasive surgeries rather than open surgery owing to the various benefits including less injury to tissue, less pain, and high accuracy. The growing adoption of MI spinal surgeries will subsequently drive the growth of this global market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing geriatric population. It has been observed that there will be a significant increase in the aging population over the next few years. The increase in geriatric population results in a rise in number of individuals with spine deformities and defects.

To overcome these challenges, surgeons use advanced spine biologics mechanisms such as extreme lateral interbody fusion and direct lateral interbody fusion. Advancements in spine biologics make it quite easy for surgeons to treat people suffering from pre- and post-operative complications due to hypertension, diabetes, and obesity.

Market Trends

  • Growing strategic alliances
  • Increasing cases of lumbar fusion
  • Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgery

Key Vendors

  • Alphatec Spine
  • Globus Medical
  • Medtronic
  • NuVasive

Other Prominent Vendors

  • AlloSource
  • AMENDIA
  • ChoiceSpine
  • DePuy Synthes
  • Exactech
  • Harvest Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation by Product

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n592sf/global_spine?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
