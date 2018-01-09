Global Spine Biologics Market 2018-2022 - Growing Geriatric Population Driving the Market - Research and Markets

The "Global
Spine Biologics Market 2018-2022" report has been added to Research
and Markets' offering.
The analysts forecast the global spine biologics market to grow at a
CAGR of 4.09% during the period 2018-2022.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the
global spine biologics market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market
size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of spine
biologics.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing adoption
of minimally invasive surgeries. Surgeons are opting for minimally
invasive surgeries rather than open surgery owing to the various
benefits including less injury to tissue, less pain, and high accuracy.
The growing adoption of MI spinal surgeries will subsequently drive the
growth of this global market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is
growing geriatric population. It has been observed that there will be a
significant increase in the aging population over the next few years.
The increase in geriatric population results in a rise in number of
individuals with spine deformities and defects.
To overcome these challenges, surgeons use advanced spine biologics
mechanisms such as extreme lateral interbody fusion and direct lateral
interbody fusion. Advancements in spine biologics make it quite easy for
surgeons to treat people suffering from pre- and post-operative
complications due to hypertension, diabetes, and obesity.
Market Trends
-
Growing strategic alliances
-
Increasing cases of lumbar fusion
-
Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgery
Key Vendors
-
Alphatec Spine
-
Globus Medical
-
Medtronic
-
NuVasive
Other Prominent Vendors
-
AlloSource
-
AMENDIA
-
ChoiceSpine
-
DePuy Synthes
-
Exactech
-
Harvest Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation by Product
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers and Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
