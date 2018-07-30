Global Spintronics Market Analysis, Growth, Trends & Forecasts 2018-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 47.04% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Spintronics Market - By Device (Metal Based Devices, Semiconductor Based Devices), By Application (Electric Vehicles, Industrial Motors, Data Storage) and Region- Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global spintronics market was valued at USD 1.67 million in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 16.88 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 47.04%, over 2018-2023, the forecast period.

The global spintronics market is in the emerging phase. Compared to conventional electronics, spintronics takes advantage of spin properties instead of, or in addition to, charge degrees of freedom. In recent years, spintronics have been extensively deployed in the data storage devices, due to their faster data transmission capabilities and increased storage capacity, compared to conventional storage devices.

The amount of data in the past decade has increased manifolds in the past decade. Moreover, data has become essential for all end-user industries, due to incorporation of data-driven decisions. These factors have increased the significant need for solutions, which increases the data processing power. Spintronics fulfills the needs of consumers, by enabling faster data transfer speeds and larger storage for data.

China's spintronics market's growth is backed by government initiatives, like 13th Five-Year Plan, Internet, and Made in China 2025. The trend can directly be witnessed in the ongoing R&D initiatives within the country. Starting in 2013, China began experimenting on Spintronics, and maintains a steady growth. The country had around 4,085 citations and patents in 2016. The current storage solutions in demand in China are DRAM & SRAM, and if supported by technology, MRAM is expected to commercialize by 2022.

Companies Mentioned

NVE Corporation

Everspin Technologies Inc.

Spin Transfer Technologies

Crocus Technology

Quantum wise

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Spintronics Market Segmentation

6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

7. Investment Analysis

8. Future of Spintronics Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fvjfn5/global?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005405/en/