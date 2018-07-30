Global Spintronics Market Analysis, Growth, Trends & Forecasts 2018-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 47.04% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The global spintronics market was valued at USD 1.67 million in 2017,
and is expected to reach a value of USD 16.88 million by 2023, at a CAGR
of 47.04%, over 2018-2023, the forecast period.
The global spintronics market is in the emerging phase. Compared to
conventional electronics, spintronics takes advantage of spin properties
instead of, or in addition to, charge degrees of freedom. In recent
years, spintronics have been extensively deployed in the data storage
devices, due to their faster data transmission capabilities and
increased storage capacity, compared to conventional storage devices.
The amount of data in the past decade has increased manifolds in the
past decade. Moreover, data has become essential for all end-user
industries, due to incorporation of data-driven decisions. These factors
have increased the significant need for solutions, which increases the
data processing power. Spintronics fulfills the needs of consumers, by
enabling faster data transfer speeds and larger storage for data.
China's spintronics market's growth is backed by government initiatives,
like 13th Five-Year Plan, Internet, and Made in China 2025. The trend
can directly be witnessed in the ongoing R&D initiatives within the
country. Starting in 2013, China began experimenting on Spintronics, and
maintains a steady growth. The country had around 4,085 citations and
patents in 2016. The current storage solutions in demand in China are
DRAM & SRAM, and if supported by technology, MRAM is expected to
commercialize by 2022.
