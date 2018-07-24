Global Steel Scrap Markets, 2016-2024 - Annual Estimates & Forecasts - Analysis by Steel Scrap in Thousand Tons

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Steel Scrap in Thousand Tons.
The report profiles 34 companies including many key and niche players such as:
ArcelorMittal S.A. (Luxembourg)
Baosteel Resources Co., Ltd (China)
China Metal Recycling (Holdings) Ltd. (China)
Commercial Metals Company (USA)
Gerdau Group (Brazil)
Jiangyin Xingcheng Special Steel Works Co., Ltd (China)
Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (China)
Metalico, Inc. (USA)
Nucor Corporation (USA)
Oryx Stainless Group (Germany)
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (USA)
Sims Metal Management Limited (Australia)
Steel Dynamics, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW A Prelude Market Scenario China A Major Influencing Market Emerging Markets to Drive Future Growth Turkey: A Major Country in Steel Scrap Business EXIM Scenario
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS Digitization Aids Industry in Achieving Greater Efficiencies Revival in Automotive Industry to Boost Sales Industry witnesses Increased Investments in Scrap Metal Extraction Equipment Growing Importance of Recycled Steel Bodes Well for the Market Electric Arc Furnaces Drive Scrap Demand Key Issues Confronting the Market Alternative Metals Gain Prominence over Steel Scrap Export Restrictions on Steel Scrap Reduced Usage of Steel in Automobiles to Affect the Steel Scrap Market
3. STEEL INDUSTRY - AN IMPORTANT END-USER OF STEEL SCRAP Key Statistical Findings
4. STEEL SCRAP: PRODUCT OVERVIEW
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY Fe Xchange Group and Scrap Metal Services form FE Trading Group LLC (FTG) Oryx Stainless PGI to Acquire Thai Metal Recycling Owen Steel Company Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement with OmniSource Corporation Liberty House Group Establishes New Scrap Recycling Business Metalico Acquires Total Merchant Itochu Metals to Take over Sumisho Tekko Hanbai's Steel Raw Materials Business
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 34 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 40)
