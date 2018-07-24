Log in
Global Steel Scrap Markets, 2016-2024 - Annual Estimates & Forecasts - Analysis by Steel Scrap in Thousand Tons

07/24/2018 | 12:15pm CEST

Dublin, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Steel Scrap - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Steel Scrap in Thousand Tons.

The report profiles 34 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • ArcelorMittal S.A. (Luxembourg)
  • Baosteel Resources Co., Ltd (China)
  • China Metal Recycling (Holdings) Ltd. (China)
  • Commercial Metals Company (USA)
  • Gerdau Group (Brazil)
  • Jiangyin Xingcheng Special Steel Works Co., Ltd (China)
  • Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (China)
  • Metalico, Inc. (USA)
  • Nucor Corporation (USA)
  • Oryx Stainless Group (Germany)
  • Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (USA)
  • Sims Metal Management Limited (Australia)
  • Steel Dynamics, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Market Scenario
China
A Major Influencing Market
Emerging Markets to Drive Future Growth
Turkey: A Major Country in Steel Scrap Business
EXIM Scenario

2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS
Digitization Aids Industry in Achieving Greater Efficiencies
Revival in Automotive Industry to Boost Sales
Industry witnesses Increased Investments in Scrap Metal Extraction Equipment
Growing Importance of Recycled Steel Bodes Well for the Market
Electric Arc Furnaces Drive Scrap Demand
Key Issues Confronting the Market
Alternative Metals Gain Prominence over Steel Scrap
Export Restrictions on Steel Scrap
Reduced Usage of Steel in Automobiles to Affect the Steel Scrap Market

3. STEEL INDUSTRY - AN IMPORTANT END-USER OF STEEL SCRAP
Key Statistical Findings

4. STEEL SCRAP: PRODUCT OVERVIEW

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Fe Xchange Group and Scrap Metal Services form FE Trading Group LLC (FTG)
Oryx Stainless PGI to Acquire Thai Metal Recycling
Owen Steel Company Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement with OmniSource Corporation
Liberty House Group Establishes New Scrap Recycling Business
Metalico Acquires Total Merchant
Itochu Metals to Take over Sumisho Tekko Hanbai's Steel Raw Materials Business

6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 34 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 40)

  • The United States (18)
  • Canada (1)
  • Japan (2)
  • Europe (7)
    • Germany (2)
    • The United Kingdom (1)
    • Rest of Europe (4)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)
  • Middle East (1)
  • Latin America (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fhq8ck/global_steel?w=12


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Iron and Steel, Recycling and Recycled Materials

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
