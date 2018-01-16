Global Steering Robot Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are AB Dynamics, RMS Dynamics Test Systems, Stahle & VEHICO - Research and Markets

The "Global Steering Robot Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global steering robot market to grow at a CAGR of 8.10% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Steering Robot Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global steering robot market is closely related to the global automotive testing equipment market. As the players in the global automotive industry are increasingly investing in automotive R&D, there has been an increase in the adoption of equipment and systems to assess vehicle dynamics with minimal human intervention. The steering robot market is highly concentrated.

The vendors in the market are competing effectively based on factors such as the technology, research and developmental activities, brand, and labor. Vendors in the programmable steering controllers market are also differentiating their products based on factors such as the quality, innovation, price, and regulatory compliance.

Market trends

Adoption of data analytics to improve customer experience

Integration of test equipment with steering robots

Technological advances



Key vendors

AB Dynamics

RMS Dynamics Test Systems

Stahle

VEHICO

Other prominent vendors

HI-TEC

Tecpond

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 09: Market Segmentation By Type Of Vehicle

Part 10: Customer Landscape

Part 11: Regional Landscape

Part 12: Decision Framework

Part 13: Drivers And Challenges

Part 14: Market Trends

Part 15: Vendor Landscape

Part 16: Vendor Analysis

Part 17: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zcww4z/global_steering?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180116006074/en/