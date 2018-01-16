Global Steering Robot Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are AB Dynamics, RMS Dynamics Test Systems, Stahle & VEHICO - Research and Markets

The "Global
The global steering robot market to grow at a CAGR of 8.10% during the
period 2018-2022.
Global Steering Robot Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an
in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report
covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming
years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors
operating in this market.
The global steering robot market is closely related to the global
automotive testing equipment market. As the players in the global
automotive industry are increasingly investing in automotive R&D, there
has been an increase in the adoption of equipment and systems to assess
vehicle dynamics with minimal human intervention. The steering robot
market is highly concentrated.
The vendors in the market are competing effectively based on factors
such as the technology, research and developmental activities, brand,
and labor. Vendors in the programmable steering controllers market are
also differentiating their products based on factors such as the
quality, innovation, price, and regulatory compliance.
Market trends
-
Adoption of data analytics to improve customer experience
-
Integration of test equipment with steering robots
-
Technological advances
Key vendors
-
AB Dynamics
-
RMS Dynamics Test Systems
-
Stahle
-
VEHICO
Other prominent vendors
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 09: Market Segmentation By Type Of Vehicle
Part 10: Customer Landscape
Part 11: Regional Landscape
Part 12: Decision Framework
Part 13: Drivers And Challenges
Part 14: Market Trends
Part 15: Vendor Landscape
Part 16: Vendor Analysis
Part 17: Appendix
