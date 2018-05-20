Global Still Images Market - Increasing Concern for Authenticity to Promote Growth | Technavio

The global
still images market will grow at a CAGR of approximately 8%
during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180520005040/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global still images market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio’s new report on the global still images market provides an
analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook. Technavio
also offers an up-to-date analysis of the market concerning the current
market scenario, latest drivers, and the overall global environment.
A major factor driving the growth of the market is the rising adoption
of new business models. Previously, the market players obtained images
from different professional photographers and offered them at higher
prices. Owing to the declining popularity of the print medium, the
demand for still images has decreased over the years. This has
encouraged current market players and new entrants to adopt new business
models.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the
third for FREE: View
all Technavio’s current offers
In this report, Technavio has highlighted the growing concern for
authenticity as one of the emerging trends driving the global still
images market:
Growing concern for authenticity
Visual content aids in creating the perception of a product or brand.
Millennials are more concerned with brands than the previous
generations. Thus, meaningful stories in visual content are developed to
attract their attention toward a brand or a product. This has increased
the demand for realistic photographs that are better, genuine, and
highly relevant to the viewers.
“Several vendors are emphasizing on sourcing user-generated content
to match the way customers think about visual content. The vendors
source still images from customers through various social media
platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. They later obtain
permission from the uploader for brand use. Thus, this helps in driving
the value of stock photos and promotes market growth,” says a senior
analyst at Technavio for research on retail
goods and services.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Global still images market segmentation
This market research report segments the global still images market by
license model (RM still images and RF still images), by image type
(photos and others), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
The Americas held the largest share of the global still
images market in 2017, accounting for a market share of around
51%. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The APAC region is
expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.
|
|
Save big with Technavio this May!
|
Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this
summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on
all non-alcoholic
beverages reports for the entire month.
|
OR
|
Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this
Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics
and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a
limited period.
|
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180520005040/en/