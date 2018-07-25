Global Stocks Pause as Trade Tensions Weigh

By Ben St. Clair

Global markets struggled for direction Wednesday on another day in which trade relations were set to take center stage with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker's visit to the White House.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was down slightly, and Asian markets were mixed.

U.S. futures pointed to a 0.1% decline in the S&P 500 after the index rose Tuesday on additional reports showing strong corporate earnings.

Concerns over rising tariffs continue to influence trading as the governments of major economies bicker over the policy.

In a tweet Tuesday, President Donald Trump called tariffs "the greatest, " reiterating their use as punishment for countries that fail to negotiate a "fair deal" with the U.S. Later he suggested the EU and U.S. drop all tariffs, barriers and subsidies.

European autos have been at the center of EU-U.S. trade tensions, with Mr. Trump proposing increased tariffs on auto imports as part of the "tremendous retribution" that would follow a so-called unfair deal. The European auto sector was back in the red Wednesday, down 0.6%.

If talk of tariffs ends up being simply a negotiating technique, the impact will be limited, said Olaf van den Heuvel, chief investment officer at Aegon Asset Management. But the imposition of broader tariffs would likely have an effect and "should hurt Europe more than it hurts the U.S., at least in the short term," he said.

European stocks have underperformed the U.S. throughout this year, with the Stoxx Europe 600 down 0.3% year to date. The S&P 500 has gained 5.5% since January, boosted by strong earnings and positive economic data.

Still, a full trade war will hit parts of the U.S. economy hard.

The Trump administration said Tuesday it would extend $12 billion in emergency aid to farmers amid signs the U.S. agricultural sector is beginning to feel the impact of trade tensions.

Soybean futures prices have hit their lowest point in nearly a decade this month and were down 0.6% to $8.68 a bushel Wednesday. Corn and wheat prices have also been weighed down by tariff concerns following duties put on the crops by China.

Still, U.S. manufacturers appear to be shrugging off trade concerns, booking more orders and delivering higher profits in a strong economy. United Technologies and 3M reported strong sales on Tuesday. Many manufacturers were buoyed by a rebound in oil prices that has spurred demand from domestic drillers. Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up 0.9% to $74.12 a barrel Wednesday.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.1% following yesterday's gains on new stimulus measures from Beijing. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.5% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.9%.

In currencies, the dollar fell slightly, with the WSJ Dollar Index slipping 0.2% lower. The index measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others.

The Turkish lira recovered from some of its losses on Tuesday, gaining 0.54% against the dollar after investors sent it tumbling 3% on concerns that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is eroding the independence of the country's central bank.

Elsewhere, yields on 10-year Treasurys fell to 2.933% from 2.949% Tuesday. Yields fall as prices rises.