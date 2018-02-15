Global Stocks Power Ahead, Unfazed by U.S. Inflation

By Georgi Kantchev

Global stocks continued their rebound Thursday as investors brushed off strong increases in U.S. inflation.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.8% shortly after markets opened. Asian markets gained in light trading ahead of a holiday. Futures pointed to an opening gain of 0.7% for the S&P 500 after the index on Wednesday registered its largest four-day percentage gain since July 2016.

Data on Wednesday offered fresh signs of a pickup in inflation, with U.S. consumer prices rising more than expected last month. Prices rose 0.5% in January, and were up 2.1% on the year.

Fears that the long run of exceptionally low inflation is ending, prompting the Federal Reserve to pick up the pace of interest rate increases in 2018, triggered a global stock swoon earlier this month. Treasury yields have climbed to four-year highs, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 slumped into correction territory last week.

Stocks, though, have been on the rebound since then, with investors focusing on the solid fundamental picture, driven by a rare spurt of synchronized global growth and strong corporate earnings.

"We've endured low inflation for so long that people get easily excited, " said Jorge Garayo, head of inflation strategy at Société Générale. "But growth is strong and actually we're just going to a still low but more average inflation scenario."

The market reaction "tells us that the normalization from last week's volatility shock is more powerful for markets for now than the data," Jim Reid, strategist at Deutsche Bank, said in a note to clients Thursday.

Still, Mr. Reid cautioned that "if this inflation trend holds...we're in for some real fun and games in markets in 2018 once the dust settles."

Market participants see higher inflation readings pushing the Fed to raise rates faster. Fed-fund futures, used by traders to place bets on the course of interest rates, showed a 21% chance of at least four interest-rate increases by year-end, according to data from CME Group, compared with 17% earlier this week.

Government bond yields also rose, with the 10-year Treasury yield creeping higher, to 2.929% from 2.913% on Monday. Yields rise as prices fall. The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, fell 0.3%.

Markets in Asia broadly rose in light trading, with the Chinese and South Korean bourses closed due to the coming Lunar New Year holiday.

In a shortened session, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 2%. Its rise of 5.4% this week erased half of last week's decline, its biggest fall in a decade.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was moving back toward $10,000, up 6% on the day at $9,840, according to FactSet. Bitcoin's price had slumped some 70% in the past six weeks.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was up 0.5% to $64.66 a barrel after Saudi Arabia's oil minister said Wednesday that the biggest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries would continue to back production cuts even if they "overbalance the market a little bit." Gold was up 0.1%.

Gregor Stuart Hunter contributed to this article.

Write to Georgi Kantchev at [email protected]