Global Stocks Rise, Shaking Off Trade Gloom

By Ben St. Clair

--Global stocks gain

--Brent crude rises amid supply concerns

--Dollar declines

European stocks followed Asian markets higher Tuesday, boosted by gains in natural resources and a rebound from some stocks hit by trade concerns.

Futures markets pointed to opening gains for U.S. stocks, with the S&P 500 rising 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.3%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6% in early trading. The basic-resources and oil-and-gas sectors led gains, with mining giants Glencore and BHP Billiton both up, 3.2% and 3.4% respectively.

The index's auto sector was up 1.2%, having been battered by worries over tariffs throughout the year. Shares in auto maker Daimler rose 1.3%.

Oil-and-gas companies also posted strong gains, as brent crude rose 1.2% to $74.58 a barrel. The global benchmark's gains come in the aftermath of the Trump administration's move to reimpose punishing economic sanctions on Iran, measures that are expected to ultimately paralyze the nation's crude exports. Oil has also been boosted by an unexpected decline in Saudi Arabian oil output, according to analysts.

Elsewhere in Europe, data showed German industrial output declined in June by 0.9% from a month earlier, slightly more than expected, but total production rose 2.5% when taking calendar effects into account. The soft production figure follows a set of weak manufacturing orders indicating that mounting trade tensions between the U.S. and the EU are already weighing on corporate investments.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.7%, more than offsetting Monday's losses. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up for a second consecutive day, increasing 1.5%, and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.7%.

Asian stocks have been under pressure from investors worried about the impact of escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China. The Shanghai Composite is down roughly 16% on the year. Over the weekend, President Trump tweeted that "tariffs are working big time" and earlier cited declining Chinese stocks as evidence of their impact.

Chinese state media called the connection "wishful thinking," according to a Reuters report Tuesday.

Trade continued to loom over U.S. markets, but strong corporate earnings reports and positive economic data have bolstered U.S. stocks.

"Management teams so far this earnings season sound very confident," said Robert Hinchliffe, a portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments.

In currencies, the Turkish lira was up 0.1% against the dollar after falling more than 4% Monday to record lows. Investors remain concerned that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is eroding the independence of the country's central bank.

Monday's move follows a similar decline after the U.S. announced sanctions against several Turkish officials last week for failing to release an American pastor accused of terrorism. One U.S. dollar now buys 5.3 lira.

Meanwhile, the WSJ Dollar Index, which gauges the currency against a group of 16 others, was down 0.3% after gains made Monday. A strengthening dollar and rising interest rates are adding pressure to emerging-market currencies.

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasurys edged up to 2.946% from 2.936% Monday. Yields move inversely to prices.

In commodities, gold was up 0.4% to $1,222.80 an ounce.