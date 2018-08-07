Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Global Stocks Rise, Shaking Off Trade Gloom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 07:27am EDT

By Ben St. Clair

--Global stocks gain

--Brent crude rises amid supply concerns

--Dollar declines

European stocks followed Asian markets higher Tuesday, boosted by gains in natural resources and a rebound from some stocks hit by trade concerns.

Futures markets pointed to opening gains for U.S. stocks, with the S&P 500 rising 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.3%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6% in early trading. The basic-resources and oil-and-gas sectors led gains, with mining giants Glencore and BHP Billiton both up, 3.2% and 3.4% respectively.

The index's auto sector was up 1.2%, having been battered by worries over tariffs throughout the year. Shares in auto maker Daimler rose 1.3%.

Oil-and-gas companies also posted strong gains, as brent crude rose 1.2% to $74.58 a barrel. The global benchmark's gains come in the aftermath of the Trump administration's move to reimpose punishing economic sanctions on Iran, measures that are expected to ultimately paralyze the nation's crude exports. Oil has also been boosted by an unexpected decline in Saudi Arabian oil output, according to analysts.

Elsewhere in Europe, data showed German industrial output declined in June by 0.9% from a month earlier, slightly more than expected, but total production rose 2.5% when taking calendar effects into account. The soft production figure follows a set of weak manufacturing orders indicating that mounting trade tensions between the U.S. and the EU are already weighing on corporate investments.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.7%, more than offsetting Monday's losses. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up for a second consecutive day, increasing 1.5%, and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.7%.

Asian stocks have been under pressure from investors worried about the impact of escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China. The Shanghai Composite is down roughly 16% on the year. Over the weekend, President Trump tweeted that "tariffs are working big time" and earlier cited declining Chinese stocks as evidence of their impact.

Chinese state media called the connection "wishful thinking," according to a Reuters report Tuesday.

Trade continued to loom over U.S. markets, but strong corporate earnings reports and positive economic data have bolstered U.S. stocks.

"Management teams so far this earnings season sound very confident," said Robert Hinchliffe, a portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments.

In currencies, the Turkish lira was up 0.1% against the dollar after falling more than 4% Monday to record lows. Investors remain concerned that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is eroding the independence of the country's central bank.

Monday's move follows a similar decline after the U.S. announced sanctions against several Turkish officials last week for failing to release an American pastor accused of terrorism. One U.S. dollar now buys 5.3 lira.

Meanwhile, the WSJ Dollar Index, which gauges the currency against a group of 16 others, was down 0.3% after gains made Monday. A strengthening dollar and rising interest rates are adding pressure to emerging-market currencies.

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasurys edged up to 2.946% from 2.936% Monday. Yields move inversely to prices.

In commodities, gold was up 0.4% to $1,222.80 an ounce.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -1.29% 2705.16 End-of-day quote.-18.37%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.16% 25502.18 Delayed Quote.3.17%
HANG SENG 1.45% 28233.92 Real-time Quote.-7.52%
NASDAQ 100 0.59% 7438.9947 Delayed Quote.15.62%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.61% 7859.678 Delayed Quote.13.16%
NIKKEI 225 0.67% 22662.74 Real-time Quote.-1.05%
S&P 500 0.35% 2850.4 Real-time Quote.6.24%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.23% 95.36 End-of-day quote.3.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
01:36pMARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Poised To Rise Near Records As Wall Street Joins Global Market Climb
DJ
01:27pGlobal Stocks Rise, Shaking Off Trade Gloom
DJ
12:35pEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Rally, Led By Auto And Materials Shares
DJ
12:18pGlobal Stocks Shake Off Trade Gloom to Rise
DJ
12:02pASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Advance As Stocks In China Bounce Back
DJ
11:28aLONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Rallies, Tracking Upbeat Wall Street Session
DJ
11:19aEUROPE : Financials propel European stocks higher while Pandora sinks
RE
10:30aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE gains as stronger commodity stocks outweigh disappointing results
RE
09:53aGlobal Stocks Shake Off Trade Gloom to Rise
DJ
08/06S&P buybacks brisk in second-quarter, may set another record: S&P Dow Jones
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : China bounce pushes world shares toward six-month high
2BEIERSDORF : BEIERSDORF : Raises 2018 Sales Outlook on 1st Half Performance
3AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : Facebook in talks with banks to expand customer service
4UNICREDIT SPA : UNICREDIT : confirms targets after second quarter profit better than forecast
5ORIFLAME HOLDING AG : ORIFLAME : Interim report 1 January - 30 June 2018

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.