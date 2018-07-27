Global Storage as a Service Market 2018-2022 - Key Players are Alphabet, Amazon.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, and Microsoft - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Storage as a Service Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Storage as a Service Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.05% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the rising adoption of hybrid cloud storage systems. Hybrid cloud storage systems enable organizations to select a flexible storage solution to choose the suitable deployment model for workload or workgroup.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the shift from the CAPEX model to the OPEX model. This in turn, drives the adoption of storage as a service in several industry verticals.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high implementation costs. The cost of storage systems varies based on the type and storage capacity.

Key Vendors

Alphabet

Amazon.com

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Microsoft

Key Topics Covered

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope of the Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Deployment

08. Market Segmentation by Technology

09. Customer Landscape

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers and Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c4crks/global_storage_as?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005521/en/