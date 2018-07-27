Global Storage as a Service Market 2018-2022 - Key Players are Alphabet, Amazon.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, and Microsoft - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The Global Storage as a Service Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of
31.05% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is the rising adoption of hybrid cloud
storage systems. Hybrid cloud storage systems enable organizations to
select a flexible storage solution to choose the suitable deployment
model for workload or workgroup.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the shift
from the CAPEX model to the OPEX model. This in turn, drives the
adoption of storage as a service in several industry verticals.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is
the high implementation costs. The cost of storage systems varies based
on the type and storage capacity.
Key Vendors
-
Alphabet
-
Amazon.com
-
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
-
IBM
-
Microsoft
Key Topics Covered
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope of the Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Deployment
08. Market Segmentation by Technology
09. Customer Landscape
10. Regional Landscape
11. Decision Framework
12. Drivers and Challenges
13. Market Trends
14. Vendor Landscape
15. Vendor Analysis
