Global Stroke prevention in Atrial Fibrillation Market and Forecast Analysis 2017-2024: EU Payers Limit Use Due to High Cost, While US Payers Support Uptake - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Atrial fibrillation is the most common chronic cardiac arrhythmia, and is usually associated with other cardiovascular diseases. Atrial fibrillation is characterized by an irregular heartbeat, where the atria may not contract properly. While the disease is not considered life-threatening in itself, atrial fibrillation is one of the leading causes of stroke, with the disease conferring a fivefold increased risk.

Market Snapshot

The approval of antidotes for the novel oral anticoagulants will play a major role in increasing the uptake of these drugs.

Survey of 213 cardiologists in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets sheds light on prescribing trends in SPAF.

Diagnosed prevalent cases of atrial fibrillation are estimated to increase by more than 40% during the forecast period.

Eliquis's low bleeding risk and strong efficacy results in SPAF patients will likely help to increase the uptake of the medication.

Drug developers will need to identify reversal agents in order for pipeline medications to be able to compete with marketed drugs.

EU payers limit use due to high cost, while US payers support uptake.

Key Topics Covered:

Forecast: Stroke Prevention In Atrial Fibrillation

Market Overview And Trends

Market Definition And Methodology

Eliquis (Apixaban)

Pradaxa (Dabigatran)

Savaysa (Edoxaban)

Xarelto (Rivaroxaban)

Treatment: Stroke Prevention In Atrial Fibrillation

Primary Research Methodology

Disease Definition And Diagnosis

Current Treatment Options

Prescribing Trends

Epidemiology: Atrial Fibrillation

Disease Background

Methodology

Forecast

Epidemiologist Insight

Strengths And Limitations

Bibliography

Appendix: Additional Sources

Marketed Drugs: Stroke Prevention In Atrial Fibrillation

Product Overview

Product Profile: Eliquis

Product Profile: Pradaxa

Product Profile: Savaysa

Product Profile: Xarelto

Noacs Pricing, Reimbursement, And Access

Regulatory Labels

Global Payer And Key Opinion Leader Insights

Us Pricing

Us Reimbursement

Japan

Pricing In The Five Major EU Markets

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

Methodology

Pipeline: Stroke Prevention In Atrial Fibrillation

Executive Summary

Pipeline Trends



