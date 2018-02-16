Global Stroke prevention in Atrial Fibrillation Market and Forecast Analysis 2017-2024: EU Payers Limit Use Due to High Cost, While US Payers Support Uptake - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Stroke
Atrial fibrillation is the most common chronic cardiac arrhythmia, and
is usually associated with other cardiovascular diseases. Atrial
fibrillation is characterized by an irregular heartbeat, where the atria
may not contract properly. While the disease is not considered
life-threatening in itself, atrial fibrillation is one of the leading
causes of stroke, with the disease conferring a fivefold increased risk.
Market Snapshot
-
The approval of antidotes for the novel oral anticoagulants will play
a major role in increasing the uptake of these drugs.
-
Survey of 213 cardiologists in the US, Japan, and five major EU
markets sheds light on prescribing trends in SPAF.
-
Diagnosed prevalent cases of atrial fibrillation are estimated to
increase by more than 40% during the forecast period.
-
Eliquis's low bleeding risk and strong efficacy results in SPAF
patients will likely help to increase the uptake of the medication.
-
Drug developers will need to identify reversal agents in order for
pipeline medications to be able to compete with marketed drugs.
-
EU payers limit use due to high cost, while US payers support uptake.
Key Topics Covered:
Forecast: Stroke Prevention In Atrial Fibrillation
-
Market Overview And Trends
-
Market Definition And Methodology
-
Eliquis (Apixaban)
-
Pradaxa (Dabigatran)
-
Savaysa (Edoxaban)
-
Xarelto (Rivaroxaban)
Treatment: Stroke Prevention In Atrial Fibrillation
-
Primary Research Methodology
-
Disease Definition And Diagnosis
-
Current Treatment Options
-
Prescribing Trends
Epidemiology: Atrial Fibrillation
-
Disease Background
-
Methodology
-
Forecast
-
Epidemiologist Insight
-
Strengths And Limitations
-
Bibliography
-
Appendix: Additional Sources
Marketed Drugs: Stroke Prevention In Atrial Fibrillation
-
Product Overview
-
Product Profile: Eliquis
-
Product Profile: Pradaxa
-
Product Profile: Savaysa
-
Product Profile: Xarelto
Noacs Pricing, Reimbursement, And Access
-
Regulatory Labels
-
Global Payer And Key Opinion Leader Insights
-
Us Pricing
-
Us Reimbursement
-
Japan
-
Pricing In The Five Major EU Markets
-
France
-
Germany
-
Italy
-
Spain
-
UK
-
Methodology
Pipeline: Stroke Prevention In Atrial Fibrillation
-
Executive Summary
-
Pipeline Trends
