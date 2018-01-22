Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market Analysis 2015-2017 and Forecasts to 2023 - By Type, Indication, Product and End-User - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2018 | 08:00pm CET

The "Surgical Stapling Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts Up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global surgical stapling devices market to grow with a CAGR of 8.5% over the period of 2017-2023.

The report on surgical stapling devices market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global surgical stapling devices market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global surgical stapling devices market over the period of 2015-2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Segments Covered

Type

  • Circular
  • Curved
  • Straight

Indication

  • Lungs
  • Skin
  • Blood Vessels
  • Hernia
  • Digestive Tract

Product

  • Manual Surgical Stapling Devices
  • Powered Surgical Stapling Devices

End-User

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Hospitals

Companies Mentioned

  • Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
  • Dextera Surgical Inc.
  • 3M Company
  • Purple Surgical Holdings Limited
  • Grena Ltd
  • Medtronic plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h6rhtt/global_surgical?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:21p 3DX INDUSTRIES, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
08:21p NHEO Institute Launches An Inspiring Campaign To Eliminate Construction-Related Hazards
08:20p AVRUPA MINERALS : Progress at the Alvito Iron Oxide Copper-Gold Project, Portugal
08:20p MANCHESTER UNITED : Alexis Sanchez signs for Manchester United
08:19p Halliburton upbeat on 2018 as oil recovery spreads
08:19p PRICELINE COM : Norwalk giant hires former EMC exec as CFO
08:18p AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG to buy reinsurer Validus for $5.56 billion
08:18p BrandSafway Announces Acquisition of Venko Groep BV
08:16p BLOCKCHAIN : Have you heard of the XinFin hybrid blockchain? Here’s why you should get involved
08:15p RUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch calls for 'fee' for trusted news publishers on Facebook
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI : SANOFI : Nears Deal to Buy Hemophilia Drugmaker Bioverativ for More Than $11.5 Billion -- Update
2YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP : YOOX NET A PORTER : RICHEMONT ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO LAUNCH VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TENDER ..
3DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : enjoys strong Christmas before executive exodus
4PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : U.S. FDA's tobacco stance faces test with Philip Morris iQOS device
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : UK stocks decline as gamblers stumble on government clampdown worries

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.