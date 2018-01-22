Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market Analysis 2015-2017 and Forecasts to 2023 - By Type, Indication, Product and End-User - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Surgical
Stapling Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size
and Forecasts Up to 2023"

The report predicts the global surgical stapling devices market to grow
with a CAGR of 8.5% over the period of 2017-2023.
The report on surgical stapling devices market is a comprehensive study
and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors,
market size, forecasts, and trends in the global surgical stapling
devices market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is
collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the
competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and
opportunities for the new entrants in the global surgical stapling
devices market over the period of 2015-2023. Further, the Growth Matrix
given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that
existing or new market players can consider.
Segments Covered
Type
Indication
-
Lungs
-
Skin
-
Blood Vessels
-
Hernia
-
Digestive Tract
Product
-
Manual Surgical Stapling Devices
-
Powered Surgical Stapling Devices
End-User
-
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
-
Hospitals
Companies Mentioned
-
Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
-
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
-
Dextera Surgical Inc.
-
3M Company
-
Purple Surgical Holdings Limited
-
Grena Ltd
-
Medtronic plc
