Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market Analysis 2015-2017 and Forecasts to 2023 - By Type, Indication, Product and End-User - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Surgical Stapling Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts Up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global surgical stapling devices market to grow with a CAGR of 8.5% over the period of 2017-2023.

The report on surgical stapling devices market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global surgical stapling devices market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global surgical stapling devices market over the period of 2015-2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Segments Covered

Type

Circular

Curved

Straight

Indication

Lungs

Skin

Blood Vessels

Hernia

Digestive Tract

Product

Manual Surgical Stapling Devices

Powered Surgical Stapling Devices

End-User

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Companies Mentioned

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Dextera Surgical Inc.

3M Company

Purple Surgical Holdings Limited

Grena Ltd

Medtronic plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h6rhtt/global_surgical?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180122006430/en/