Global Tag Management System Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2027 By Component, Organization Size, Deployment Type, Application, End User & Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Tag Management System Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to
2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The Global Tag Management System Market is poised to grow strong during
the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include
increasing demand for real-time mobile marketing, effectively managing
website tags is fundamental to digital marketing and growth
opportunities/investment opportunities.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all
the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the
research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016
revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till
2027.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain
trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future
strategies for existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Scope of the Report
-
Based on component, market is segmented into services, tools, managed
services, consulting services, support and maintenance services and
professional services.
-
On basis of organization size, market is divided into large
enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)
-
Depending on deployment type, market is divided into on-premises and
cloud.
-
By application, market is classified into user experience management,
campaign management, risk and compliance management, content
management and other applications.
-
Other Applications segment is further sub-segmented into virtual
assistance and search engine optimization.
-
Based on end user, market is segmented into manufacturing,
telecommunication and IT, healthcare, banking, financial services and
insurance (BFSI), retail and ecommerce, media and entertainment and
other end users.
-
Other End Users segment is further sub-segmented into travel and
hospitality, government, real estate and professional services.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Tag Management System Market, By Component
5 Tag Management System Market, By Organization Size
6 Tag Management System Market, By Deployment Type
7 Tag Management System Market, By Application
8 Tag Management System Market, By End User
9 Tag Management System Market, By Geography
10 Key Player Activities
11 Leading Companies
-
IBM
-
Oracle
-
Google
-
Adobe
-
Adform
-
Tealium
-
Qubit
-
Mezzobit
-
Relay42
-
Innocraft
-
Piwik Pro
-
Ensighten
-
Commanders Act
-
Datalicious
